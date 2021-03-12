Who wrote the lyrics to the hymn ‘I vow to thee my country’?

Diplomat Sir Cecil Rice wrote the poem between 1908 and 1912. It was originally titled ‘Urbs Dei’ (‘The City of God’) and talsk about how Christians owe their loyalties to both their homeland and God’s kingdom.

Who composed the music to the hymn ‘I vow to thee my country’?

In 1921 Gustav Holst set the words to a specially adapted version of ‘Jupiter’ from his suite The Planets. Five years later he added harmonies so it could become a hymn to be sung in church services.

Since it’s creation the hymn has been sung at many prominent funerals, including those of Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, and the Princess of Wales.

What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘I vow to thee my country’?

I vow to thee, my country, all earthly things above,

Entire and whole and perfect, the service of my love;

The love that asks no questions, the love that stands the test,

That lays upon the altar the dearest and the best;

The love that never falters, the love that pays the price,

The love that makes undaunted the final sacrifice.

And there’s another country, I’ve heard of long ago,

Most dear to them that love her, most great to them that know;

We may not count her armies, we may not see her King;

Her fortress is a faithful heart, her pride is suffering;

And soul by soul and silently her shining bounds increase,

And her ways are ways of gentleness, and all her paths are peace.

