Best classical music choices for funerals

There is a lot to think about when organising a funeral – readings, eulogy, mourners – and music may not be a priority. It does, however, form an important part of a church service. Here are suggestions of music that can provide moments of beauty amidst the sadness.

Best organ music for funerals

Should the funeral be taking place in a church, the chances are there will be an organ. If you can, talk to the organist about the options. Many will suggest improvising as the coffin is brought in, but consider the following:

Elgar: Nimrod from the Enigma Variations

There are a few arrangements for organ, including a superb one by WH Harris, the composer of the choral masterpiece Faire is the Heaven. It’s not an easy play, but worth spending time on, particularly in finessing the registration changes.

Music by JS Bach:

One of Bach’s most beautiful chorale preludes from the Orgelbüchlein, and supplicatory in tone, is Ich ruf zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ BWV 639. The words from the hymn that forms the foundation of the piece translate as ‘Lord, hear the voice of my complaint, To Thee I now commend me.’ It’s a short piece, and can be performed in its entirety at the start of a service.

Another exquisite gem is O Mensch, bewein’ dein’ Sünde gross BWV 622, again from the Orgelbüchlein – this time, a longer work that will be perfect for the period before the service, or straight afterwards as mourners leave the building.

In terms of the larger works, head for the Prelude and Fugue in B minor, BWV 544, a work of great tragedy but considerable musical interest. Beware the fiddly fugue, with its intricate double subject towards the end. For the more ambitious, ask the organist about playing the Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor BWV 582, a work of great beauty imbued with a stately melancholy.

Here are ten more pieces for organ to consider for a funeral:

Boellmann: Prière à Notre-Dame from Suite Gothique Widor: second movement from Symphonie gothique Vaughan Williams: Prelude on ‘Rhosymedre’ Flor Peeters: Adagio from Suite Modale or his Aria Handel: Ombra mai fu from Serse Percy Whitlock: Folk Tune Mendelssohn: Allegretto from Sonata No. 4 in B flat Howells: Psalm Prelude, Set 1, Op. 32 No. 2 De Grigny: Tierce en taille from Livre d’Orgue Brahms: O Welt, ich muss dich lassen Op. 122 No. 3

Best songs and choral works for funerals

Schubert: Ave Maria

If you have a singer, this could be a perfect choice, its beautiful melody set above a gentle, hypnotic arpeggio accompaniment.

Fauré: Pie Jesu from the Requiem

Of all the Pie Jesu settings, Fauré’s is the simplest and most affecting. A beautiful choice for any part of the service.

Handel: He shall feed his flock from Messiah

Another simple and moving piece, beloved by so many, with a reassuring message.

Mozart or Elgar: Ave Verum

If you do have access to a choir at the church, both Elgar’s and Mozart’s settings are straightforward for most – perfect after a reading or eulogy.

The best hymns for a funeral

Here is a list of 15 hymns suitable for a funeral:

Abide with me Lord of all hopefulness Love divine (tune by John Stainer) The Lord’s my shepherd Eternal ruler of the ceaseless round (tune by Gibbons) O God, our help in ages past An evening hymn (tune by Tallis) All my hope on God is founded (tune by Howells) My song is love unknown The King of love my shepherd is Lead us, heavenly Father The Church’s one foundation (tune by SS Wesley) Come down, O love divine There is a green hill far away Dear Lord and Father of mankind

You can find the lyrics to some of your favourite hymns here

Top image by Getty Images