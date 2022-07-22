Is there a dress code for the Royal Opera House?

Located in London’s Covent Garden, the Royal Opera House is home to the Royal Opera and the Royal Ballet, whose performances have been enthralling audiences for decades.

Advertisement

Built in 1858, the venue itself is a Grade I listed building, and is the third theatre to have occupied the site since 1732 – all three having seen opera as an important part of their performance schedules.

What's the dress code for the Royal Opera House?

With such a long history, prestigious performances, and the opulent décor of the theatre itself, you may be wondering if you’ll need to dig out your best suit or gown to attend one of the myriad operas and ballets that captivate audiences each year. While you’re welcome to dress up (who doesn’t enjoy a bit of glitz and glam every now and again?), there’s no obligation to do so.

Advertisement

The Royal Opera House’s website states there is no formal dress code, as the venue wants its audiences to wear whatever makes them comfortable and able to enjoy the show. The only stipulation being that visitors are fully clothed and their feet are covered.