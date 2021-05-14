Is there a dress code at the BBC Proms?

We’ve all been craving an evening out to enjoy some live music, in fact any excuse to get our glad rags on. With the BBC Proms just around the corner, you’ll be wanting to make some important wardrobe decisions for what might be your first concert in over a year. But are there any rules as to what you can and can’t wear to a BBC Prom?

The short answer is…. No. There are absolutely no rules whatsoever, though it’s preferred you do actually wear something. Nudey Proms are definitely a no no.

The fact that there are no rules of course means you can wear whatever you like, within all reasonable taste. So why not go wild?

You won’t look out of place in a glitzy gown, or three-piece suit, nor indeed would anyone frown if you donned that beloved hoodie you’ve already had on all year at home (though you might want to wash it).

A onesie? One could… especially if it was of the union jack variety. Yes, anything remotely flag-bearing is definitely welcome – especially at the ‘Last Night’ where, frankly, anything goes – and generally does. And if you’re a ‘Prommer’ or have designs on standing down in the the pit, then some sort of amusing outfit/hat/giant badge is probably part of the plan anyway, no?

Of course you do need to be practical. Comfort is key, especially on a hot day/evening – the Albert Hall can get incredibly warm, so you might want to leave the leg warmers at home. And if you envisage queuing for a ticket on the day, you might want to think about footwear. Are kitten heels really the answer when you’re going to be standing in line on concrete for three hours?

As in life, layers are important. The Albert Hall has cloakrooms, so you can check any coats/cardies you don’t want to bundle under your seat.

So, what are you waiting for. Have a rifle through the wardrobe and find something fabulous, or why not pick up a little something new? It is the Proms after all.