Italian national anthem lyrics

What is the Italian national anthem?

The Italian national anthem is 'Il Canto degli Italiani', also known as 'Fratelli d'Italia' ('Brothers of Italy') and 'Inno di Mameli' ('Mameli's Hymn'), after the author of the lyrics. In most occasions the opening verse is sung twice followed by the chorus and it is rarely sung in full.

When was the Italian national anthem composed?

Inspired by the French national anthem, La Marseillais, Goffredo Mameli wrote the lyrics to 'Il Canto degli Italiani' in 1847 as a call for Italians to rise up and insist Italy should be recognised as its own country. It was set to music by German composer Michele Novaro.

Despite the song's growing popularity it was 'Marcia Reale' ('Royal March'") that was chosen instead as Italy's official anthem when the country unified in 1861 and was proclaimed the Kingdom of Italy. It would take 85 years, and two world wars, before Goffredo Mameli's lyrics became the national anthem in 1946, and then it was just the provisional one. It would be another whopping 71 years before it was formally recognised, but finally in 2017 'Il Canto degli Italiani', officially became Italy's national anthem.

What are the lyrics to Italy's national anthem in English?

Brothers of Italy,

Italy has woken,

bound Scipio's helmet

Upon her head.

Where is Victory?

Let her bow down,

Because [as a] slave of Rome

God created her

Chorus

Let us join in a cohort,

we are ready to die.

We are ready to die,

Italy has called.

Let us join in a cohort,

We are ready to die.

We are ready to die,

Italy has called!

We were for centuries

downtrodden, derided,

because we are not one people,

because we are divided.

Let one flag, one hope

gather us all.

The hour has struck

for us to unite.



Chorus

Let us unite, let us love one another,

Union and love

Reveal to the peoples

The ways of the Lord.

Let us swear to set free

The land of our birth:

United, by God,

Who can overcome us?

Chorus

From the Alps to Sicily,

Legnano is everywhere;

Every man has the heart

and hand of Ferruccio

The children of Italy

Are all called Balilla;

Every trumpet blast

sounds the Vespers.



Chorus

The mercenary swords

Are feeble reeds.[

Already the Eagle of Austria

Has lost its plumes.[

The blood of Italy,

the Polish blood[N 24]

It drank, along with the Cossack,[N 25]

But it burned its heart.[N 26]



Chorus

What are the original Italian lyrics to the Italian national anthem?

Fratelli d'Italia,

l'Italia s'è desta,

dell'elmo di Scipio

s'è cinta la testa.

Dov'è la Vittoria?

Le porga la chioma,

ché schiava di Roma

Iddio la creò.

Coro

Stringiamci a coorte,

siam pronti alla morte.

Siam pronti alla morte,

l'Italia chiamò.

Stringiamci a coorte,

siam pronti alla morte.

Siam pronti alla morte,

l'Italia chiamò!

Noi fummo da secoli

calpesti, derisi,

perché non siam popolo,

perché siam divisi.

Raccolgaci un'unica

bandiera, una speme:

di fonderci insieme

già l'ora suonò.



Coro

Uniamoci, amiamoci,

l'unione e l'amore

rivelano ai popoli

le vie del Signore.

Giuriamo far libero

il suolo natio:

uniti, per Dio,

chi vincer ci può?



Coro

Dall'Alpi a Sicilia

dovunque è Legnano,

ogn'uom di Ferruccio

ha il core, ha la mano,

i bimbi d'Italia

si chiaman Balilla,

il suon d'ogni squilla

i Vespri suonò.



Coro

Son giunchi che piegano

le spade vendute:

già l'Aquila d'Austria

le penne ha perdute.

Il sangue d'Italia,

il sangue Polacco,

bevé, col cosacco,

ma il cor le bruciò.

Coro

