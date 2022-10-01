Who wrote 'Jesus Christ the apple tree'?

The song 'Jesus Christ the apple tree' dates back to about the mid-18th century and its first known publishing date was 1761, when it was attributed to a RH - believed to be Rev. Richard Hutchins.

It has been set to a number of composers including Jeremiah Ingalls, Elizabeth Poston and John Rutter and is now a popular Christmas carol, particularly in the USA

What is 'Jesus Christ the apple tree' about?

One belief is that the song has been inspired by the apple tree in Song of Solomon 2:3 or perhaps it was the old English tradition of wassailing or the Christmas Eve custom of wishing health to apple trees .

'Jesus Christ the apple tree' lyrics

The tree of life my soul hath seen,

Laden with fruit and always green;

The trees of nature fruitless be,

Compared with Christ the Apple Tree.

His beauty doth all things excel,

By faith I know but ne'er can tell

The glory which I now can see,

In Jesus Christ the Appletree.

For happiness I long have sought,

And pleasure dearly I have bought;

I missed of all but now I see

'Tis found in Christ the Appletree.

I'm weary with my former toil -

Here I will sit and rest awhile,

Under the shadow I will be,

Of Jesus Christ the Appletree.

With great delight I’ll make my stay,

There’s none shall fright my soul away;

Among the sons of men I see

There’s none like Christ the Appletree.

I’ll sit and eat this fruit divine,

It cheers my heart like spirit’al wine;

And now this fruit is sweet to me,

That grows on Christ the Appletree.

This fruit doth make my soul to thrive,

It keeps my dying faith alive;

Which makes my soul in haste to be

With Jesus Christ the Appletree.