What are the lyrics to ‘O Holy Night’

When was ‘O Holy Night’ written and composed, and by whom?

O Holy Night started life as a French Christmas poem, ‘Cantique de Noël’, written by poet Placide Cappeau in 1843 to celebrate the church organ in his home town, Roquemaure, being renovated. It was then set to music by French composer Adolphe Charles Adam, and was first performed as a carol in 1847 by the opera singer Emily Laurey.

Advertisement

American John Sullivan Dwight then translated it into English in 1855, and it became popular with abolitionists, in part because of its third verse.

What are English lyrics to ‘O Holy Night’?

O holy night, the stars are brightly shining,

It is the night of the dear Saviour’s birth;

Long lay the world in sin and error pining,

‘Till he appeared and the soul felt its worth.

A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices,

For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn;

Fall on your knees, Oh hear the angel voices!

O night divine! O night when Christ was born.

O night, O holy night, O night divine.

Led by the light of Faith serenely beaming;

With glowing hearts by his cradle we stand:

So, led by light of a star sweetly gleaming,

Here come the wise men from Orient land,

The King of Kings lay thus in lowly manger,

In all our trials born to be our friend;

He knows our need, To our weakness no stranger!

Behold your King! Before Him lowly bend!

Behold your King! your King! before him bend!

Truly He taught us to love one another;

His law is Love and His gospel is Peace;

Chains shall he break, for the slave is our brother,

And in his name all oppression shall cease,

Sweet hymns of joy in grateful Chorus raise we;

Let all within us praise his Holy name!

Christ is the Lord, then ever! ever praise we!

His pow’r and glory, evermore proclaim!

His pow’r and glory, evermore proclaim!

What are the original French lyrics of Cantique de Noël?

Minuit, chrétiens, c’est l’heure solennelle,

Où l’Homme Dieu descendit jusqu’à nous

Pour effacer la tache originelle

Et de Son Père arrêter le courroux.

Le monde entier tressaille d’espérance

En cette nuit qui lui donne un Sauveur.

Peuple à genoux, attends ta délivrance.

Noël, Noël, voici le Rédempteur,

Noël, Noël, voici le Rédempteur!

De notre foi que la lumière ardente

Nous guide tous au berceau de l’Enfant,

Comme autrefois une étoile brillante

Y conduisit les chefs de l’Orient.

Le Roi des rois naît dans une humble crèche

Puissants du jour, fiers de votre grandeur,

A votre orgueil, c’est de là que Dieu prêche.

Courbez vos fronts devant le Rédempteur.

Courbez vos fronts devant le Rédempteur.

Le Rédempteur a brisé toute entrave

La terre est libre, et le ciel est ouvert.

Il voit un frère où n’était qu’un esclave,

L’amour unit ceux qu’enchaînait le fer.

Qui lui dira notre reconnaissance,

C’est pour nous tous qu’il naît, qu’il souffre et meurt.

Peuple debout! Chante ta délivrance,

Noël, Noël, chantons le Rédempteur,

Noël, Noël, chantons le Rédempteur!

Advertisement

Find more lyrics to you favourite Christmas carols here