What are the lyrics to the carol ‘The Lamb’?

Who wrote ‘The Lamb’?

Famous poet William Blake wrote his disarmingly ingenuous poem, ‘The Lamb’, in 1789, which was published as part of his Songs of Innocence. William Blake also wrote the famous hymn Jerusalem

Advertisement

Who composed the music?

Although many composers have set Blake’s poem to music, including Vaughan Williams in 1958 it is Sir John Tavener 1982’s version that is the most famous. It was first performed at at the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols in the same year and since then it has become one of Tavener’s best known works

Few composers writing in recent years have had as big an impact on the British choral scene as Sir John Tavener (1944-2013). In his setting of ‘The Lamb’ Tavener’s simple, uncluttered music is imbued with a sense of innocence that never descends into sentimentality.

We named ‘The Lamb’ as one of the greatest Christmas carols of all time

Who does the lamb represent?

The lamb represents Jesus, who of course is often referred to as the ‘lamb of God’

What are the lyrics to ‘The Lamb’?

Little Lamb who made thee?

Dost thou know who made thee?

Gave thee life and bid thee feed

By the stream and o’er the mead;

Gave thee clothing of delight,

Softest clothing wooly bright;

Gave thee such a tender voice,

Making all the vales rejoice:

Little Lamb who made thee?

Dost thou know who made thee?

Little Lamb I’ll tell thee,

Little Lamb I’ll tell thee:

He is called by thy name,

For he calls himself a Lamb:

He is meek and he is mild,

He became a little child:

I a child and thou a lamb,

We are called by his name:

Little Lamb God bless thee.

Little Lamb God bless thee.[2]

Advertisement

Find more lyrics to your favourite Christmas carols here