Little Tommy Tucker lyrics

How old is the nursery rhyme 'Little Tommy Tucker'?

It is unknown who wrote the nursery rhyme 'Little Tommy Tucker' but it was first published in 1744 in Tommy Thumb's Pretty Song Book., but we shall never know who the original Tommy Tucker was or the meaning behind the rhyme.

Advertisement

What are the lyrics to 'Little Tommy Tucker'?

Little Tommy Tucker

Sings for his supper.

What shall we give him?

White bread and butter.

How shall he cut it

Without a knife?

How will he be married

Without a wife?

Advertisement

Top illustration by William Wallace Denslow, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons