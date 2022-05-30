Little Tommy Tucker lyrics

What are the lyrics to 'Little Tommy Tucker'?
Here are the lyrics to the 18th century nursery rhyme 'Little Tommy Tucker'
Published: May 30, 2022 at 4:27 pm
How old is the nursery rhyme 'Little Tommy Tucker'?
It is unknown who wrote the nursery rhyme 'Little Tommy Tucker' but it was first published in 1744 in Tommy Thumb's Pretty Song Book., but we shall never know who the original Tommy Tucker was or the meaning behind the rhyme.
Little Tommy Tucker
Sings for his supper.
What shall we give him?
White bread and butter.
How shall he cut it
Without a knife?
How will he be married
Without a wife?
Top illustration by William Wallace Denslow, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
