Who wrote the Christmas carol 'Love came down at Christmas'?

The Christmas carol 'Love came down at Christmas' was written by Christina Georgina Rossetti in (1885). It has been sent to music by a number of different composers including R O Morris, Harold Darke, Leo Sowerby, John Kelsall and the king of Christmas music John Rutter.

Christina Georgina Rossetti also wrote the carol 'In The Bleak Midwinter'

'Love came down at Christmas' lyrics

Love came down at Christmas,

love all lovely, Love divine;

Love was born at Christmas;

star and angels gave the sign.

Worship we the Godhead,

Love incarnate, Love divine;

worship we our Jesus,

but wherewith for sacred sign?

Love shall be our token;

love be yours and love be mine;

love to God and others,

love for plea and gift and sign.