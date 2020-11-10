Mank on Netflix: who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

The soundtrack for the 2020 Netflix film Mank is written by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who have worked together before on the soundtracks to The Social Network – for which they won the Academy Award for Best Original Score in 2010, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl. They have also scored TV programmes including the 2019 series Watchmen and are both members of the industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails.

You can listen to the soundtracks of the other films Reznor and Ross have scored below.

This tweet was released recently by Mank with a sneak preview of the film, featuring the music by Raznor and Ross.

The pair told Revolver that they had only used instruments from the 1940s to create the soundtrack to Mank to help create an authentic sound that matched up with the timeline of the film. It differs from their usual musical style, which is usually heavily influenced by ‘digital’ sounds: this has an old Hollywood feel.

The film recently released a ‘secret’ website, thewhitewinecameupwiththefish.com, which features clips of music from the film.

Can you buy the soundtrack to Netflix’s Mank?

The soundtrack to Netflix’s Mank is not yet available to buy.

Can you stream the soundtrack to Netflix’s Mank online?

The soundtrack to Mank is not yet available to stream online via Spotify or Apple Music.

Will Mank be screened in cinemas?

Although Mank is scheduled to receive a short release in cinemas on 13 November 2020, it is not known at this stage whether that will be possible with the various global lockdowns.

When is Mank available to watch on Netflix?

Mank will be released globally on 4 December 2020 on Netflix.

Who is the main character in Netflix’s Mank based on?

The film Mank is a biographical drama film starring Gary Oldman in the title role of Herman J Mankiewicz, the screenwriter of Citizen Kane. The film follows his story and the issues that arose with director Orson Welles during the production of the film.

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s Mank