A message from the editor of BBC Music Magazine

Dear reader,

Advertisement

In just a few short weeks, Coronavirus has delivered a blow to all aspects of our lives. Schools closed, hospitals overwhelmed, lockdowns imposed and, at the time of writing, cases on the rise. Our hearts go out to anyone affected by this terrible disease.

In the arts world, concert series, festivals and all manner of live music-making have been halted… The arts world is reeling from thousands of cancelled events and many are struggling to come to terms with life off the road.

Musicians, however, are responding with good spirit, many of them performing programmes to vast online audiences via the wonders of Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and more. Armed with little more than a smartphone, tripod, broadband connection and a little imagination, many have brought heart-warming concerts direct to our houses.

You can read about some of these in the May issue of BBC Music Magazine, sent to press on 26 March and on sale from 16 April – the first issue in our 30-year history to have been produced entirely remotely.

Many of you will have trouble getting hold of your magazine from the shops – which is why we’ve set up a no-strings way for you to guarantee you get the next few issues. With a small one-off payment, we can send you next three issues to your house – and delivery will be on us. You’ll still make a saving on the shop price, and you won’t have to set up a Direct Debit, so this is absolutely risk-free. If you order by 29 March, you’ll get our May issue, so you won’t miss out.

If you live in the UK and are happy to set up a Direct Debit, however, we can offer you even greater saving on your first six issues.

Just click here – or call 03330 162 118 and quote code SPR3MPG.

In the meantime, please do keep in touch with us, as we continue to bring you the magazine from our various spare rooms, kitchens and studies. We love to hear from you, and to hear the musical discoveries you’ve been making while cooped up at home. Email us at music@classical-music.com, or get in touch on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Most importantly, take very good care of yourselves.

With very best wishes,

Oliver

Oliver Condy

Editor, BBC Music Magazine

Read more: