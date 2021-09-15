Nearer My God to Thee lyrics

Who wrote the lyrics to the hymn 'Nearer My God to Thee' and who composed the music?

Sarah Fuller Flower Adams wrote the lyrics to 'Nearer My God to Thee' in 1841. She was inspired by the biblical tale of Jacob's Dream, when Jacob dreamt a ladder would take him to heaven where the angels were waiting.

'Nearer My God to Thee' was first set to music by Adams's sister Eliza Flower, and since then it has been associated with a number of tunes. Today it is usually sung in the UK to the the tune 'Horbury' composed by John Bacchus Dykes in 1861, while the rest of the world sing the lyrics to the 1856 tune 'Bethany' by Lowell Mason.

Arthur Sullivan also composed the tune 'St. Edmund' for the hymn in 1872 which is often used in methodist services.

It has been reported that the band on the ill-fated Titanic played 'Nearer My God to Thee' as the ship started to sunk in the Atlantic.

What are the lyrics to the hymn 'Nearer My God to Thee'? Nearer, my God, to Thee, nearer to Thee! E'en though it be a cross that raiseth me; Still all my song shall be nearer, my God, to Thee, Chorus: Nearer, my God, to Thee, nearer to Thee!

Though like the wanderer, the sun gone down, Darkness be over me, my rest a stone; Yet in my dreams I'd be nearer, my God, to Thee, Nearer, my God, to Thee, nearer to Thee!

There let the way appear steps unto heav'n; All that Thou sendest me in mercy giv'n; Angels to beckon me nearer, my God, to Thee, Nearer, my God, to Thee, nearer to Thee!

Then with my waking thoughts bright with Thy praise, Out of my stony griefs Bethel I'll raise; So by my woes to be nearer, my God, to Thee, Nearer, my God, to Thee, nearer to Thee!

Or if on joyful wing, cleaving the sky, Sun, moon, and stars forgot, upwards I fly, Still all my song shall be, nearer, my God, to Thee, Nearer, my God, to Thee, nearer to Thee!

There in my Father's home, safe and at rest, There in my Saviour's love, perfectly blest; Age after age to be, nearer my God to Thee, Nearer, my God, to Thee, nearer to Thee!

