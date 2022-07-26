New appointments announced at the Royal College of Music

The Royal College of Music has announced two major new faculty appointments.

Clarinettist Marie Lloyd will succeed Simon Channing as Head of Woodwind and trumpeter Jason Evans will succeed Nigel Black as Head of Brass, with both taking up their new posts in September.

In demand as a guest principal clarinet, Lloyd is on the Chamber Orchestra of Europe Academy Staff and regularly gives masterclasses and coaching sessions throughout the UK and overseas. At the RCM, she will oversee more than 120 students ranging from undergraduate to doctoral programmes.

Having been a professor of trumpet at the RCM since 2016, Evans - who is Principal Trumpet of the Philharmonia Orchestra and has performed as a soloist at the BBC Proms - will now take responsibility for over 75 brass students across all study levels.

Commenting on the new appointments, Professor Colin Lawson, Director of the Royal College of Music, said: 'I am delighted that Marie Lloyd and Jason Evans will be joining the RCM as Head of Woodwind and Head of Brass, respectively. Both have distinguished careers as performers and educators and will build on the outstanding legacies of their predecessors. We are recognised internationally for our exceptional teachers and students and have no doubt that these phenomenal individuals will bring great energy and drive to help our students continue to fulfil their potential.'