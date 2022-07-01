New opera about Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed premieres today

The first opera ever to look at the love story between Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed premieres today in Beaumaris, Isle of Anglesey, on what would have been Diana's 61st birthday.

Written by Lisa Logan, with a libretto by David Peimer, A Silver Spoon follows the story of two wanna-be East End gangsters and their plan to steal Princess Diana’s jewellery from a forthcoming Royal exhibition. In telling the love story of Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed, it also touches on the story of our Queen and how she has perhaps changed through her reign.

Part of the Beaumaris Festival, an annual arts festival on the Isle of Anglesey in Wales, it takes place at 7.30pm tonight, at Canolfan Beaumaris. More details here.