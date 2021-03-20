What music was performed at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales?

Which hymns were sung at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales?

The hymns that were played the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, were – in chronological order – ‘I vow to thee, my country‘, ‘The king of love my shepherd is’, ‘Make me a channel of your peace’ and ‘Guide me, o thou great redeemer’.

As is traditional at state and ceremonial funerals, the British National Anthem , God Save The Queen, was sung by the congregation.

What music was played before the service?

Before the service, Westminster Abbey’s assistant organist Stephen Le Prevost performed a series of works predominantly written by British composers such as Parry, Bridge and Vaughan Williams. Martin Baker, sub-organist of Westminster Abbey, also stepped in to play popular classical works such as ‘Nimrod’ from Elgar’s Enigma Variations and Pachelbel’s Canon.

The full list of music played before the service is listed below:

Felix Mendelssohn: Organ Sonata No. 2: II. Grave

Parry: Prelude on the hymn tune ‘Eventide’

Bridge: Adagio in E

Vaughan Williams: Prelude on the hymn tune ‘Rhosymedre’

JS Bach: Choral Prelude: Ich ruf’ zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ

Thalben-Ball: Elegy

JS Bach: Fantasia in C minor

Albinoni: Adagio in G minor

Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 ‘New World’: II. Largo

Pachelbel: Canon

Elgar: ‘Nimrod’ from Enigma Variations

Harris: Prelude

Which pieces of music were performed at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales?

The BBC Singers were joined by soprano Lynne Dawson to perform ‘Libera Me’ from Verdi’s Requiem.

Elton John, close friend of Diana, performed a rewritten version of his 1973 song ‘Candle in the Wind’ in dedication to the Princess of Wales. The lyrics of the opening line were changed from ‘Goodbye Norma Jean’ to ‘Goodbye England’s rose’.

The choristers of Westminster Cathedral sung Petrie’s Air from County Derry in G, the tune of which is best known by the song ‘Danny Boy’. At the end of the service, they performed John Tavener’s Song for Athene, with text taken from Shakespeare’s Hamlet and the Orthodox Funeral Service.

What organ music was played for the Procession out of the church?

The congregation stood as the Procession left the church, as the organist played JS Bach’s Prelude in C minor, BWV 546, and the Maestoso from Saint-Saëns’s Symphony No. 3 ‘Organ’.