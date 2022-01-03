What are the lyrics to ‘Oh when the saints go marching In’?
Gospel hymn, jazz song, football anthem.... The popular song 'Oh when the saints go marching in' has crossed many genres and is famous the world over. Here are its lyrics
When was the gospel hymn ‘Oh When The Saints Go Marching In’ written and composed?
We don’t know who originally wrote the hymn ‘Oh, when the saints go marching In’. First heard in New Orleans, it is believed to have migrated from the Bahamas in the 1900s, perhaps evolving from a couple of similar-sounding gospel songs – ‘When the saints are marching In’ and ‘When the saints march in for Crowning’. It was originally performed at funerals when mourners would leave the ceremony and its first known recording was by the Paramount Jubilee Singers in 1923, with more recordings following throughout the Roaring Twenties.
Given its New Orleans roots it is no surprise ‘Oh when the saints go marching in’ is also regarded as a jazz song and was famously recorded by Louis Armstrong and his orchestra in 1938. As well as being one of the best jazz trumpet players of all time Louis Armstrong was also one of the best jazz singers ever
‘Oh when the saints come marching In’ has also become a favourite at sports matches. Unsurprisingly, it is played at all New Orleans Saints games in the NFL, while football clubs that have adopted it include Southampton (‘The Saints’) and Tottenham Hotspur
What are the lyrics to ‘When the Saints Go Marching In’?
Oh, when the saints go marching in
Oh, when the saints go marching in
Oh Lord I want to be in that number
When the saints go marching in.
Oh, when the drums begin to bang
Oh, when the drums begin to bang
Oh Lord I want to be in that number
When the saints go marching in.
Oh, when the stars fall from the sky
Oh, when the stars fall from the sky
Oh Lord I want to be in that number
When the saints go marching in.
Oh, when the moon turns red with blood
Oh, when the moon turns red with blood
Oh Lord I want to be in that number
When the saints go marching in.
Oh, when the trumpet sounds its call
Oh, when the trumpet sounds its call
Oh Lord I want to be in that number
When the saints go marching in.
Oh, when the horsemen begin to ride
Oh, when the horsemen begin to ride
Oh Lord I want to be in that number
When the saints go marching in.
Oh, brother Charles you are my friend
Oh, brother Charles you are my friend
Yea, you gonna be in that number
When the saints go marching in.
Oh, when the saints go marching in
Oh, when the saints go marching in
Oh Lord I want to be in that number
When the saints go marching in.