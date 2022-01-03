What are the lyrics to ‘Oh when the saints go marching In’?

When was the gospel hymn ‘Oh When The Saints Go Marching In’ written and composed?

We don’t know who originally wrote the hymn ‘Oh, when the saints go marching In’. First heard in New Orleans, it is believed to have migrated from the Bahamas in the 1900s, perhaps evolving from a couple of similar-sounding gospel songs – ‘When the saints are marching In’ and ‘When the saints march in for Crowning’. It was originally performed at funerals when mourners would leave the ceremony and its first known recording was by the Paramount Jubilee Singers in 1923, with more recordings following throughout the Roaring Twenties.

Given its New Orleans roots it is no surprise ‘Oh when the saints go marching in’ is also regarded as a jazz song and was famously recorded by Louis Armstrong and his orchestra in 1938. As well as being one of the best jazz trumpet players of all time Louis Armstrong was also one of the best jazz singers ever

‘Oh when the saints come marching In’ has also become a favourite at sports matches. Unsurprisingly, it is played at all New Orleans Saints games in the NFL, while football clubs that have adopted it include Southampton (‘The Saints’) and Tottenham Hotspur

What are the lyrics to ‘When the Saints Go Marching In’?

Oh, when the saints go marching in

Oh, when the saints go marching in

Oh Lord I want to be in that number

When the saints go marching in.

Oh, when the drums begin to bang

Oh, when the drums begin to bang

Oh Lord I want to be in that number

When the saints go marching in.

Oh, when the stars fall from the sky

Oh, when the stars fall from the sky

Oh Lord I want to be in that number

When the saints go marching in.

Oh, when the moon turns red with blood

Oh, when the moon turns red with blood

Oh Lord I want to be in that number

When the saints go marching in.

Oh, when the trumpet sounds its call

Oh, when the trumpet sounds its call

Oh Lord I want to be in that number

When the saints go marching in.

Oh, when the horsemen begin to ride

Oh, when the horsemen begin to ride

Oh Lord I want to be in that number

When the saints go marching in.

Oh, brother Charles you are my friend

Oh, brother Charles you are my friend

Yea, you gonna be in that number

When the saints go marching in.

Oh, when the saints go marching in

Oh, when the saints go marching in

Oh Lord I want to be in that number

When the saints go marching in.