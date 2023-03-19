inspired by her childhood visits to her grandparents, this popular thanksgiving song was written by Lydia Maria Child and published in 1844. Lydia Maria Child was a famous abolitionist, human rights activist. novelist and journalist.

The song has also been adapted for Christmas, with Thanksgiving being replaced for Christmas

'Over the river, and through the wood' lyrics

Over the river, and through the wood,

To Grandfather's house we go;

the horse knows the way to carry the sleigh

through the white and drifted snow. Over the river, and through the wood,

to Grandfather's house away!

We would not stop for doll or top,

for 'tis Thanksgiving Day. Over the river, and through the wood—

oh, how the wind does blow!

It stings the toes and bites the nose

as over the ground we go. Over the river, and through the wood—

and straight through the barnyard gate,

We seem to go extremely slow,

it is so hard to wait! Over the river, and through the wood—

When Grandmother saw us come,

She will say, "O, dear, the children are here,

bring a pie for everyone." Over the river, and through the wood—

now Grandmother's cap I spy!

Hurrah for the fun! Is the pudding done?

Hurrah for the pumpkin pie!

