The popular American patriotic song 'Over There' was written in 1917 - when USA entered World War One - by George M. Cohan to galvanise American young men to enlist.

'Over There' lyrics

Johnny, get your gun, get your gun, get your gun.

Take it on the run, on the run, on the run.

Hear them calling you and me,

Every Son of Liberty.

Hurry right away, no delay, go today.

Make your Daddy glad to have had such a lad.

Tell your sweetheart not to pine,

To be proud her boy's in line.

Chorus

Over there, over there,

Send the word, send the word over there

That the Yanks are coming, the Yanks are coming

The drums rum-tumming everywhere.

So prepare, say a prayer,

Send the word, send the word to beware –

We'll be over, we're coming over,

And we won't come back till it's over, over there.

Johnny, get your gun, get your gun, get your gun.

Johnny, show the "Hun" you're a son-of-a-gun.

Hoist the flag and let her fly

Yankee Doodle do or die.

Pack your little kit, show your grit, do your bit.

Yankee[d] to the ranks from the towns and the tanks.[e]

Make your Mother proud of you

And the old red-white-and-blue.

Main image: Cover for 1917 sheet music of "Over There," by George M. Cohan (1878-1942), featuring William J. Reilly of the USS Michigan. Digitized for Wikipedia by Tim Davenport