Who wrote Panis angelicus?

Dating back to the 13th century Panis angelicus is the last but one stanza from the hymn 'Sacris solemniis', which was written by Saint Thomas Aquinas for the feast of Corpus Christi.

It has been set to music by a number of composers including João Lourenço Rebelo, Marc-Antoine Charpentier, André Caplet, Saint-Saëns, and, perhaps the best known of all, the setting by César Franck.

What does Panis angelicus mean?

Panis angelicus means 'Bread of Angels' or 'Angelic Bread'

Panis angelicus lyrics

Thus Angels' Bread is made

the Bread of man today:

the Living Bread from heaven

with figures dost away:

O wondrous gift indeed!

the poor and lowly may

upon their Lord and Master feed.

Thee, therefore, we implore, O Godhead, One in Three,

so may Thou visit us

as we now worship Thee;

and lead us on Thy way,

That we at last may see

the light wherein Thou dwellest aye.

Amen.

Main image byBenozzo Gozzoli, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons