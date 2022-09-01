What are the lyrics to 'Panis angelicus'?
Here are the lyrics to the 13th century hymn Panis angelicus
Who wrote Panis angelicus?
Dating back to the 13th century Panis angelicus is the last but one stanza from the hymn 'Sacris solemniis', which was written by Saint Thomas Aquinas for the feast of Corpus Christi.
It has been set to music by a number of composers including João Lourenço Rebelo, Marc-Antoine Charpentier, André Caplet, Saint-Saëns, and, perhaps the best known of all, the setting by César Franck.
What does Panis angelicus mean?
Panis angelicus means 'Bread of Angels' or 'Angelic Bread'
Panis angelicus lyrics
Thus Angels' Bread is made
the Bread of man today:
the Living Bread from heaven
with figures dost away:
O wondrous gift indeed!
the poor and lowly may
upon their Lord and Master feed.
Thee, therefore, we implore, O Godhead, One in Three,
so may Thou visit us
as we now worship Thee;
and lead us on Thy way,
That we at last may see
the light wherein Thou dwellest aye.
Amen.
Main image byBenozzo Gozzoli, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons