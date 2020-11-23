‘Pieces of a Woman’: when is it on Netflix, who wrote the score and can you buy the soundtrack?

The music featured in the 2020 film Pieces of a Woman is written by Howard Shore, the Canadian composer also behind the iconic scores to The Lord of the Rings film franchise, as well as film such as The Silence of the Lambs and Spotlight.

Advertisement

Pieces of a Woman tells the tragic story of a Boston couple – played by Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf – whose experience of home birth ends in disaster. The film follows the next year in the life of the couple, with Martha (Vanessa Kirby) struggling to navigate her grief and relationship with her husband and overbearing mother. She also has to face the midwife in a legal battle in court.

Howard Shore’s soundtrack matches the delicate, moving atmosphere of the film, playing a particularly crucial role in scenes such as the 24-minute opening birth sequence, shot in a single take. As the film progresses, the score becomes more invasive and spiky.

Can you buy the soundtrack to Pieces of a Woman on Netflix?

The soundtrack to Pieces of a Woman is not yet available to buy.

Where can you stream the soundtrack to Pieces of a Woman online?

Howard Shore’s score for Pieces of a Woman is not yet available on any music streaming platforms.

When will Pieces of a Woman be available on Netflix?

Pieces of a Woman will be available to watch on Netflix from 7 January 2021. Sign up to Netflix now from £5.99 per month.

Will Pieces of a Woman be screened in cinemas?

It is hoped that Pieces of a Woman will have a theatre release from 30 December 2020, the details of which will be announced in due course.

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman

Advertisement

You can watch Pieces of a Woman on Netflix from 7 January 2021. Sign up to Netflix now from £5.99 per month.