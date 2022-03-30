Queen’s Jubilee ‘Superbloom’ to get its own soundtrack

If you walk by the famous Tower of London this summer, you’ll be met by the sight of 20 million flowers. The ‘Superbloom’, normally a rare occurrence in nature, is being planted in the spring within the old moat of the 13th-century landmark and is set to make quite the visual impact when it’s ready for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. It will also have a musical impact, thanks to a commission from Orkney-born composer Erland Cooper.

It’s the latest in a series of announcements regarding projects to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, including the Platinum Jubilee Concert and a special Service of Thanksgiving.

Erland Cooper made headlines last year when he buried the only physical copy of his then new album at an undisclosed location near his childhood home on Orkney. His new piece, called Music for Growing Flowers, will be played continuously through speakers at the location and, as the composer shares, it will change the sonic atmosphere of what is normally a busy city soundscape.

‘Music For Growing Flowers aims to enhance the Superbloom’s emotional impact by rebalancing the dominant city noises and intertwining specific audio frequencies to uncover harmony in the most bustling environments. Since music itself is nothing more than vibrations, perhaps it will help us enter more deeply into this subtle appreciation of place, curiosity and calm.’

Aside from the installation’s biodiverse landscape, Cooper has drawn inspiration from impressionist painting techniques by bringing in new layers of texture for the listener. Three spatial mixes will be introduced during the morning, afternoon and evening.

If you can’t get along to see and hear the Jubilee ‘Superbloom’ project for yourself, Erland Cooper’s music will be made available in two halves on 1 June and 19 August, courtesy of the Mercury KX label. And for those who wonder whether the music will actually aid the growing process, listeners will be able to order packets of UK-native wildflower seeds to sow.

Photo courtesy of Universal Music Group