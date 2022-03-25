The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert: what classical music is likely to be played at the party at the palace?

What exactly is the Platinum Jubilee?

Advertisement

This year, Queen Elizabeth II becomes the longest serving monarch Britain has ever had, marking 70 years since she acceded to the throne on 6 February 1952 at the age of 25. That 70th anniversary is known as the Platinum Jubilee, and will be celebrated throughout the year in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with a variety of events, culminating with the focal point of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

When is the Platinum Jubilee Weekend?

It will take place over an extended Bank Holiday weekend, from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June.

What will happen over the Platinum Jubilee Weekend?

As well as national moments of reflections on The Queen’s 70 years of service, celebrations will include public events and community activities. Among them will be the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee Beacons, the Service of Thanksgiving, the Derby at Epsom Downs, the Platinum Party at the Palace, the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

When is the Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace?

This will happen on Saturday 4 June in front of the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

What format will it take?

As well actors from film, TV and the stage celebrating the significant cultural moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign, the event will feature a huge range of music stars with a full, live orchestra.

Will it be open to the public?

10,000 tickets were made available via a ballot system. The event will also be broadcast on BBC One.

What classical music will be played at the Platinum Jubilee party?

Judging by previous Jubilee concerts, most of the programme is likely to consist of pop classics from big stars (think Robbie Williams, Ed Sheeran, Elton John etc). There will probably, however, be some high-impact appearances from the world of classical music. In a list that was published on her 90th birthday in 2016, the Queen named the Regimental March by Milanollo as one of her favourite pieces of music, so perhaps this would be a good opportunity to hear it. There might also be works that were played at her Coronation, among them ‘Jupiter’ from Holst’s The Planets, Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance marches and Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks. And I wouldn’t be surprised if the programme paid homage to the late Prince Philip with the inclusion of ‘Nimrod’ from Elgar’s Enigma Variations, which was played at Philip’s funeral last year.

At the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012, there were a few operatic hits, including ‘Un Bel Di Vedremo’ from Puccini’s Madama Butterfly. So perhaps we’ll get another Puccini belter: ‘Nessun dorma’ (Turandot)? Or ‘O soave fanciulla’ (La bohème)? Or maybe a stirring Verdi number like the Chorus of Hebrew Slaves from Nabucco? But, given that no other British monarch has ever celebrated a reign as long as hers, the Queen might want to cast the net a little wider, perhaps even throwing in a musical nod to other long-ruling monarchs. For the occasion of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897, the then 40-year-old Edward Elgar was commissioned to write two works: his Imperial March and The Banner of St George. Neither of these are now as frequently played as his Pomp and Circumstance marches. But if ever there was a poignant time to revisit them, this would be it.

Photo: Getty

Advertisement

Top image by Getty Images