Music for Royal Funerals: what music is likely to be played at Prince Philip’s funeral?

Over many years, the music used in Royal funerals has changed in tone and style. At the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997 for instance, traditional hymns were sung alongside a performance of ‘Candle in the Wind’ by Elton John.

Advertisement

When is the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh?

The funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is due to take place on Saturday 17 April. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 people will be in attendance, so the congregation will be much smaller than other state and ceremonial funerals.

The order of service has not yet been announced for the funeral.

What hymns have been sung at previous Royal funerals?

The hymns sung at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother in 2002 were ‘Immortal, invisible, God only wise‘ and ‘Guide me, O thou great Redeemer’, the latter of which was also sung at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Princess Diana’s funeral featured a great deal of music throughout the service, with ‘I vow to thee, my country‘, ‘The king of love my shepherd is’ and ‘Make me a channel of your peace’ also sung by the congregation, alongside music by the choir and even her friend Elton John.

At the Westminster Cathedral ceremonial funeral for Lord Mountbatten, Prince Philip’s uncle, in 1979, the hymns featured included ‘God of our fathers, known of old’, ‘Jerusalem‘, ‘Eternal Father, strong to save’ and, as is often the case at state and ceremonial funerals, ‘I vow to thee, my country’.

What is the difference between a state funeral and a ceremonial funeral?

A state funeral is usually reserved for monarchs. The last time there was a state funeral in the UK for a monarch was in 1952 for King George VI. With the approval of Parliament and a monarch, however, a distinguished public figure may also be afforded a state funeral – the last of which in the UK was in 1965 for former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Ceremonial figures have many of the same characteristics as a state funeral, and are given to senior members of the Royal Family who are in the ‘second tier’ of the family and hold high military rank, as well as high-ranking public figures. They also require the consent of the ruling monarch. The most recent ceremonial funeral in the UK was in 2013 for former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The funerals of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997 and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother in 2002 were also considered ceremonial funerals.

Advertisement

The primary difference between state and ceremonial funerals is that a ceremonial funeral only has to be agreed by the ruling monarch, whereas state funerals have to be debated and agreed in Parliament as well.