‘Rebecca’ on Netflix: Who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

The soundtrack for the 2020 Netflix adaptation of Rebecca is Clint Mansell. He has previously written the scores to Black Swan, Pi, High-Rise and Netflix’s Black Mirror, and used to be in the alt-rock band Pop Will Eat Itself.

Advertisement

Mansell worked with Rebecca director Ben Wheatley on High-Rise, the 2015 film based on the 1975 novel by JG Ballard, starring Tom Hiddleston.

He also wrote the soundtrack to the 2000 film Requiem for a Dream, which included the iconic theme – performed by the Kronos Quartet and known as ‘Lux Aeterna’ – which then went on to be reorchestrated for the trailer to The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers under the title ‘Requiem for a Tower’.

Can you buy the soundtrack for Netflix’s Rebecca?

The soundtrack for Netflix’s Rebecca is not yet available.

When is Rebecca released on Netflix?

Rebecca will be released globally on 21 October on Netflix.

Advertisement

Credit: Netflix

Which book is Netflix’s Rebecca based on?

The 2020 adaptation of Rebecca is based on the 1938 Gothic novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier.

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s Rebecca