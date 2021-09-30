Accessibility Links

Royal College of Music to open new museum following £3.6 million redevelopment

The belated opening of the Royal College of Music's new museum will feature some of the world's oldest instruments

Published:

The Royal College of Music is set to open its new museum at the start of October, which will feature the world’s oldest guitar and keyboard instrument with strings.

56 other instruments will also be part of the museum’s collection of over 15,000 items, which will include portraits by artist Milein Cosman, who sketched the likes of Benjamin Britten, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Imogen Holst.

Due to open in spring 2021 following a £3.6 million investment and redevelopment project, the museum was built from scratch as part of the Royal College of Music’s major £40 million campus development project. Over the four-year transformation, the South Kensington college’s campus has almost doubled in capacity.

The museum will be opened alongside a new public café and two new performance spaces.

This year, the Royal College was ranked as one of the best music colleges and conservatoires in the world.

The Royal College of Music’s museum will open on Tuesday 5 October. Entry will be free, although a ticket must be booked in advance. 

Authors

Freya Parr

Freya Parr

Social networks

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's digital editor and staff writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

