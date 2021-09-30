Royal College of Music to open new museum following £3.6 million redevelopment

The Royal College of Music is set to open its new museum at the start of October, which will feature the world’s oldest guitar and keyboard instrument with strings.

Advertisement

56 other instruments will also be part of the museum’s collection of over 15,000 items, which will include portraits by artist Milein Cosman, who sketched the likes of Benjamin Britten, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Imogen Holst.

Due to open in spring 2021 following a £3.6 million investment and redevelopment project, the museum was built from scratch as part of the Royal College of Music’s major £40 million campus development project. Over the four-year transformation, the South Kensington college’s campus has almost doubled in capacity.

The museum will be opened alongside a new public café and two new performance spaces.

This year, the Royal College was ranked as one of the best music colleges and conservatoires in the world.

Advertisement

The Royal College of Music’s museum will open on Tuesday 5 October. Entry will be free, although a ticket must be booked in advance.