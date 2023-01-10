Did you know 'Skip to my Lou' is an American partner-stealing dance from the 1840s?

Advertisement

It starts with any number of couples skipping hand in hand around in a ring, while a single boy in the middle sings, 'Lost my partner, what'll I do?'

He then grasps the hand of his chosen girl singing, 'I'll get another one just like you.' He then moves out into the ring and the boy who has just lost his girl goes into the centre.

Today it is more famous as a children's nursery rhyme

'Skip to my Lou' lyrics

Skip, skip, skip to my Lou,

Skip, skip, skip to my Lou,

Skip, skip, skip to my Lou,

Skip to my Lou, my darlin

I lost my partner, What'll I do?

I lost my partner, What'll I do?

I lost my partner, What'll I do?

Skip to my Lou, my darlin'

Fly in the buttermilk, shoo, fly, shoo.

Fly in the buttermilk, shoo, fly, shoo.

Fly in the buttermilk, shoo, fly, shoo.

Skip to my Lou, my darlin

I'll get another, As pretty as you

I'll get another, As pretty as you

I'll get another, As pretty as you

Skip to my Lou, my darlin'

Advertisement

Skip, skip, skip to my Lou,

Skip, skip, skip to my Lou,

Skip, skip, skip to my Lou,

Skip to my Lou, my darlin.