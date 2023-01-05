Did you know 'Daisy Bell' ('Bicycle Built for Two') was inspired by one of Edward VII's mistresses and Frances Evelyn "Daisy" Greville, Countess of Warwick?

Advertisement

When was 'Daisy Bell' written?

Written in 1892 by Harry Dacre in 1892, the story goes that when Dacre took a bicycle to the USA he had to pay import duty and on hearing this a friend of his remarked that it was a good thing the bicycle wasn't 'made for two' otherwise he would have to pay double.

Dacre was apparently struck by the phrase 'bicycle made for two' and thanks to this passing comment and the fame of the British socialite and philanthropist 'Daisy' Greville, 'Daisy Bell' was born.

'Daisy Bell' lyrics

Daisy, Daisy give me your answer do.

I’m half crazy all for the love of you.

It won’t be a stylish marriage,

I can’t afford a carriage.

But you’ll look sweet,

Upon the seat,

Of a bicycle made for two.

Michael, Micheal, here is your answer true.

I’m not crazy all for the love of you.

There won’t be any marriage,

If you can’t afford a carriage.

‘Cause I’ll be switched,

If I get hitched,

On a bicycle built for two!”

Advertisement

Main image: Cover of sheet music for Daisy Bell by Harry Dacre.