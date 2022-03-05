When was the hymn ‘The church’s one foundation’ written?

English poet hymn and priest Samuel John Stone wrote this hymn in 1860s in reaction to the writings of John William Colenso and the split Colenso caused within the Church of South Africa. In particular Stone was inspired by Bishop Gray of Cape Town response and based his lyrics on Article 9 of the Apostle’s Creed.

The hymn ‘The church’s one foundation’ is usually sung to a tune composed by Samuel Sebastian Wesley, the grandson of hymn writer Charles Wesley

Stone’s lyrics inspired Rudyard Kipling to write the poem, Hymn Before Action

What are the lyrics to ‘The church’s one foundation’?

The Church’s one foundation

Is Jesus Christ her Lord;

She is His new creation

By water and the Word:

From heav’n He came and sought her

To be His holy Bride;

With His own blood He bought her,

And for her life He died.

Elect from every nation,

Yet one o’er all the earth,

Her charter of salvation,

One Lord, one faith, one birth;

One holy Name she blesses,

Partakes one holy food,

And to one hope she presses,

With every grace endued.

Mid toil and tribulation,

And tumult of her war,

She waits the consummation

Of peace for evermore;

Till, with the vision glorious,

Her longing eyes are blest,

And the great Church victorious

Shall be the Church at rest.

Yet she on earth hath union

With God the Three in One,

And mystic sweet communion

With those whose rest is won:

O happy ones and holy!

Lord, give us grace that we,

Like them, the meek and lowly,

In love may dwell with Thee.