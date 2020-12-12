The Midnight Sky on Netflix starring George Clooney: Our guide to the soundtrack

Who wrote the score to The Midnight Sky?

The score to The Midnight Sky was written by the renowned French film composer Alexandre Desplat, who has also written the scores to The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Shape of Water, The King’s Speech and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Desplat has won many awards for his film scores over the years, not least two wins and nine additional nominations for the Oscar for Best Original Score. He has also written for the concert hall, with his Concerto for Flute and Orchestra receiving its premiere in France in 2013. The flute is an instrument he has returned to again and again in his work both on and off-screen: in 2018, his score for The Shape of Water – which won him an Oscar – premiered a new work he had written for flautist Emmanuel Pahud.

The science-fiction post-apocalyptic story follows Augustine (played by George Clooney) in the Arctic, who races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and other astronauts from returning home to an epic catastrophe.

Which book is Netflix’s The Midnight Sky based on?

The Midnight Sky is based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel Good Morning, Midnight.

Can you buy the soundtrack to The Midnight Sky on Netflix?

You can’t yet buy the original soundtrack to The Midnight Sky.

Where can you stream the soundtrack to The Midnight Sky online?

The soundtrack to The Midnight Sky, written by Alexandre Desplat, is not yet available to stream online.

When will The Midnight Sky be available to watch on Netflix?

The Midnight Sky will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 23 December worldwide. Subscriptions to Netflix start from £5.99 per month.

Will The Midnight Sky be screened in cinemas?

The Midnight Sky will be in cinemas in the UK from Friday 11 December, before moving onto Netflix later in the month.

Watch the trailer for The Midnight Sky

