The Nevers on HBO and Sky: who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

HBO’s latest science fiction/historical drama starring James Norton and Eleanor Tomlinson tells the story of a gang of Victorian women and men with unusual abilities. Across the twelve episodes, there’s a thrilling, racing score that keeps audiences on their toes and reminds us of the jeopardy throughout the unfolding narrative.

Who wrote the soundtrack to The Nevers?

American composer Mark Isham is behind the fast-paced score to The Nevers. His writing for the TV show is dominated by the strings, with dramatic, racing violin themes throughout.

Who is Mark Isham?

Mark Isham is a trumpeter and synthesizer player, as well as a composer for film and TV. He was particularly successful in writing for the big screen in the 90s, when he was nominated for several major awards. Despite being nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Score in 1995 for his score to Nell, he lost out to Hans Zimmer’s The Lion King score. He was also nominated for an Oscar in 1993 for his score to A River Runs Through It, but again it was a Disney film that took the top prize, with Alan Menken taking home the Academy Award for his score to Aladdin.

Isham was born in New York City, but later worked as a jazz musician in San Francisco before forming his own band Group 87. He then went on to write for the big and small screens.

Most recently, Isham is notable for cowriting the score to the hit film Judas and the Black Messiah and Amazon Prime drama Little Fires Everywhere, the latter of which earned him his sixth Emmy nomination.

Where can you stream the soundtrack for The Nevers online?

You can now stream the soundtrack for season one of The Nevers on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Can you buy the soundtrack for The Nevers?

Mark Isham’s score to The Nevers is now available to buy from the following outlets:

Where can you watch The Nevers online?

The Nevers is available to watch on HBO in the US and on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK.

Watch the trailer for The Nevers