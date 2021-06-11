The Railway Children Return: the music behind the brand new sequel film

Over half a century since the release of the original film adaptation of The Railway Children, a sequel is finally being produced.

Who is writing the score for The Railway Children Return?

It has not yet been announced which composer is behind the music to The Railway Children‘s 2022 sequel.

The music for the original 1970 film adaptation of The Railway Children was written by Johnny Douglas, who died in 2003. He was a renowned British TV and film composer, but it was his score for The Railway Children for which he is best remembered and received a BAFTA nomination.

When is The Railway Children Return going to be released?

The film is scheduled for release on 1 April 2022, written by Danny Brocklehurst and produced by Jemma Rodgers for StudioCanal.

Where is The Railway Children Return being filmed?

Filming began on Monday 10 May 2021 with several of the original locations from the first film used again: Oakworth Station, Haworth, The Bronte Parsonage and the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

What is the story of The Railway Children Return?

The film will be set during the Second World War and will be centred around a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village and encounter a young soldier.

Which actors are starring in The Railway Children return?

Actor Jenny Agutter will return in the role of Bobbie, who she played in the 1968 TV adaptation and then again in 1970 in the first film adaptation. She also starred in the role of the mother in a 2000 ITV remake. She will be joined by Sheridan Smith and Tom Courtenay in the new film.

What novel is The Railway Children based on?

The Railway Children is based on the 1906 novel of the same name by Edith Nesbit.

The novel has been adapted for the screen several times, but the 1970 version by Lionel Jeffries – starring Jenny Agutter in the role of Bobbie – remains the most popular.

