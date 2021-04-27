Winners of BAFTA for Best Original Score: all the winning and nominated soundtracks from history
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2020
Soul (Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross)
Nominees
Mank (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross)
Minari (Emile Mosseri)
News of the World (James Newton Howard)
Promising Young Woman (Anthony Willis)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2019
Nominees
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Jojo Rabbit (Michael Giacchino)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2018
A Star is Born (Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Lucas Nelson)
Nominees
BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)
If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)
Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)
Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2017
The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)
Nominees
Blade Runner 2049 (Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer)
Darkest Hour (Dario Marianelli)
Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)
Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2016
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Nominees
Arrival (Jóhann Jóhannsson)
Jackie (Mica Levi)
Lion (Hauschka and Dustin O’Halloran)
Nocturnal Animals (Abel Korzeniowski)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2015
The Hateful Eight (Ennio Morricone)
Nominees
Bridge of Spies (Thomas Newman)
The Revenant (Ryuichi Sakamoto and Carsten Nicolai)
Sicario (Jóhann Jóhannsson)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (John Williams)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2014
The Grand Budapest Hotel (Alexandre Desplat)
Nominees
Birdman (Antonio Sánchez)
Interstellar (Hans Zimmer)
The Theory of Everything (Jóhann Jóhannsson)
Under the Skin (Mica Levi)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2013
Gravity (Steven Price)
Nominees
12 Years a Slave (Hans Zimmer)
The Book Thief (John Williams)
Captain Phillips (Henry Jackman)
Saving Mr Banks (Thomas Newman)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2012
Skyfall (Thomas Newman)
Nominees
Anna Karenina (Dario Marianelli)
Argo (Alexandre Desplat)
Life of Pi (Mychael Danna)
Lincoln (John Williams)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2011
The Artist (Ludovic Bource)
Nominees
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)
Hugo (Howard Shore)
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Alberto Iglesias)
War Horse (John Williams)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2010
The King’s Speech (Alexandre Desplat)
Nominees
127 Hours (AR Rahman)
Alice in Wonderland (Danny Elfman)
How to Train your Dragon (John Powell)
Inception (Hans Zimmer)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2009
Up (Michael Giacchino)
Nominees
Avatar (James Horner)
Crazy Heart (T Bone Burnett and Stephen Bruton)
Fantastic Mr Fox (Alexandre Desplat)
Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (Chaz Jankel)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2008
Slumdog Millionaire (AR Rahman)
Nominees
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Alexandre Desplat)
The Dark Knight (James Newton Howard and Hans Zimmer)
Mamma Mia! (Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus)
WALL-E (Thomas Newman)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2007
La Vie en Rose (La môme) (Christopher Gunning)
Nominees
American Gangster (Marc Streitenfeld)
Atonement (Dario Marianelli)
The Kite Runner (Alberto Iglesias)
There Will Be Blood (Jonny Greenwood)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2006
Babel (Gustavo Santaolalla)
Nominees
Casino Royale (David Arnold)
Dreamgirls (Henry Krieger)
Happy Feet (John Powell)
The Queen (Alexandre Desplat)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2005
Memoirs of a Geisha (John Williams)
Nominees
Brokeback Mountain (Gustavo Santaolalla)
The Constant Gardener (Alberto Iglesias)
Mrs Henderson Presents (George Fenton)
Walk the Line (T Bone Burnett)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2004
The Motorcycle Diaries (Diarios de motocicleta) (Gustavo Santaolalla)
Nominees
The Aviator (Howard Shore)
The Chorus (Les choristes) (Bruno Coulais)
Finding Neverland (Jan AP Kaczmarek)
Ray (Craig Armstrong)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2003
Cold Mountain (T Bone Burnett and Gabriel Yared)
Nominees
Girl with a Pearl Earring (Alexandre Desplat)
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (RZA)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Howard Shore)
Lost in Translation (Brain Reitzell and Kevin Shields)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2002
The Hours (Philip Glass)
Nominees
Catch Me If You Can (John Williams)
Chicago (Fred Ebb, Danny Elfman and John Kander)
Gangs of New York (Howard Shore)
The Pianist (Wojciech Kilar)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2001
Moulin Rouge! (Craig Armstrong and Marius de Vries)
Nominees
Amélie (Le fabuleux destin d’Amélie Poulain) (Yann Tiersen)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Howard Shore)
Mulholland Drive (Angelo Badalamenti)
Shrek (Harry Gregson-Williams and John Powell)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2000
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Wo hu cang long) (Tan Dun)
Nominees
Almost Famous (Nancy Wilson)
Billy Elliot (Stephen Warbeck)
Gladiator (Lisa Gerrard and Hans Zimmer)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (T Bone Burnett and Carter Burwell)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1999
American Beauty (Thomas Newman)
Nominees
Buena Vista Social Club (Ry Cooder and Nick Gold)
The End of the Affair (Michael Nyman)
The Talented Mr Ripley (Gabriel Yared)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1998
Elizabeth (David Hirschfelder)
Nominees
Hilary and Jackie (Barrington Pheloung)
Saving Private Ryan (John Williams)
Shakespeare in Love (Stephen Warbeck)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1997
Romeo + Juliet (Nellee Hooper, Craig Armstrong and Marius de Vries)
Nominees
The Full Monty (Anne Dudley)
LA Confidential (Jerry Goldsmith)
Titanic (James Horner)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1996
The English Patient (Gabriel Yared)
Nominees
Brassed Off (Trevor Jones)
Evita (Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber)
Shine (David Hirschfelder)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1995
The Postman (Il postino) (Luis Enríquez Bacalov)
Nominees
Braveheart (James Horner)
The Madness of King George (George Fenton)
Sense and Sensibility (Patrick Doyle)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1994
Backbeat (Don Was)
Nominees
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (Guy Gross)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (Richard Rodney Bennett)
The Lion King (Hans Zimmer)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1993
Schindler’s List (John Williams)
Nominees
Aladdin (Alan Menken)
The Piano (Michael Nyman)
Sleepless in Seattle (Marc Shaiman)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1992
Strictly Ballroom (David Hirschfelder)
Nominees
Beauty and the Beast (Howard Ashman and Alan Menken)
Hear My Song (John Altman)
The Last of the Mohicans (Randy Edelman and Trevor Jones)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1991
Cyrano de Bergerac (Jean-Claude Petit)
Nominees
Dances with Wolves (John Barry)
The Silence of the Lambs (Howard Shore)
Thelma & Louise (Hans Zimmer)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1990
Cinema Paradiso (Andrea Morricone and Ennio Morricone)
Nominees
The Fabulous Baker Boys (Dave Grusin)
Memphis Belle (George Fenton)
Postcards from the Edge (Carly Simon)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1989
Dead Poets Society (Maurice Jarre)
Nominees
Dangerous Liaisons (George Fenton)
Mississippi Burning (Trevor Jones)
Working Girl (Carly Simon)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1988
Empire of the Sun (John Williams)
Nominees
Bird (Lennie Niehaus)
The Last Emperor (Ryuichi Sakamoto, David Byrne and Cong Su)
Moonstruck (Dick Hyman)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1987
The Untouchables (Ennio Morricone)
Nominees
Cry Freedom (George Fenton and Jonas Gwangwa)
Hope and Glory (Peter Martin)
Wish You Were Here (Stanley Myers)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1986
The Mission (Ennio Morricone)
Nominees
Out of Africa (John Barry)
A Room with a View (Richard Robbins)
Round Midnight (Herbie Hancock)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1985
Witness (Maurice Jarre)
Nominees
Beverly Hills Cop (Harold Faltermeyer)
The Emerald Forest (Brian Gascoigne and Junior Homrich)
A Passage to India (Maurice Jarre)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1984
Once Upon a Time in America (Ennio Morricone)
Nominees
Carmen (Paco de Lucía)
The Killing Fields (Mike Oldfield)
Paris, Texas (Ry Cooder)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1983
Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence (Ryuichi Sakamoto)
Nominees
Flashdance (Giorgio Moroder)
Local Hero (Mark Knopfler)
An Officer and a Gentleman (Jack Nitzsche)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1982
ET the Extra-Terrestrial (John Williams)
Nominees
Blade Runner (Vangelis)
Gandhi (George Fenton and Ravi Shankar)
Missing (Vangelis)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1981
The French Lieutenant’s Woman (Carl Davis)
Nominees
Arthur (Burt Bacharach)
Chariots of Fire (Vangelis)
Raiders of the Lost Ark (John Williams)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1980
The Empire Strikes Back (John Williams)
Nominees
Breaking Glass (Hazel O’Connor)
Fame (Michael Gore)
Flash Gordon (John Deacon, Brian May, Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and Howard Blake)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1979
Days of Heaven (Ennio Morricone)
Nominees
Alien (Jerry Goldsmith)
Apocalypse Now (Carmine Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola)
Yanks (Richard Rodney Bennett)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1978
Star Wars (John Williams)
Nominees
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (John Williams)
Julia (Georges Delerue)
Saturday Night Fever (Barry Gibb, Maurice Gibb and Robin Gibb)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1977
A Bridge Too Far (John Addison)
Nominees
Equus (Richard Rodney Bennett)
The Spy Who Loved Me (Marvin Hamlisch)
A Star is Born (Paul Williams, Barbra Streisand, Kenny Ascher, Rupert Holmes, Leon Russell, Kenny Loggins, Alan Bergman, Marilyn Bergman, and Donna Weiss)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1976
Taxi Driver (Bernard Herrmann)
Nominees
Bugsy Malone (Paul Williams)
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (Jack Nitzsche)
The Slipper and the Rose (Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1975
Jaws and The Towering Inferno (John Williams)
Nominees
The Godfather Part II (Nino Rota)
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (David Shire)
The Wind and the Lion (Jerry Goldsmith)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1974
Murder on the Orient Express (Richard Rodney Bennett)
Nominees
Chinatown (Jerry Goldsmith)
Happy New Year (Francis Lai0
Serpico (Mikis Theodorakis)
The Three Muskateers (Michel Legrand)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1973
O Lucky Man! (Alan Price)
Nominees
Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (Bob Dylan)
Sounder (Taj Mahal)
State of Siege (Mikis Theodorakis)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1972
The Godfather (Nino Rota)
Nominees
Lady Caroline Lamb (Richard Rodney Bennett)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Third Ear Band)
Young Winston (Alfred Ralston)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1971
Summer of ’42 (Michel Legrand)
Nominees
Little Big Man (John Hammond)
Shaft (Isaac Hayes)
Traffic (Charles Dumont)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1970
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (Burt Bacharach)
Nominees
Alice’s Restaurant (Arlo Guthrie)
Figures in a Landscape (Richard Rodney Bennett)
The Railway Children (Johnny Douglas)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1969
Z (Mikis Theodorakis)
Nominees
Secret Ceremony (Richard Rodney Bennett)
The Thomas Crown Affair (Michel Legrand)
Women in Love (Georges Delerue)
Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1968
The Lion in Winter (John Barry)
Nominees
The Charge of the Light Brigade (John Addison)
Live for Life (Francis Lai)
Romeo and Juliet (Nino Rota)