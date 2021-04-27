Winners of BAFTA for Best Original Score: all the winning and nominated soundtracks from history

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2020

Soul (Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross)

Advertisement

Nominees

Mank (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross)

Minari (Emile Mosseri)

News of the World (James Newton Howard)

Promising Young Woman (Anthony Willis)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2019

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Nominees

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Jojo Rabbit (Michael Giacchino)

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2018

A Star is Born (Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Lucas Nelson)

Nominees

BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)

Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)

Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2017

The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)

Nominees

Blade Runner 2049 (Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer)

Darkest Hour (Dario Marianelli)

Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)

Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2016

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Nominees

Arrival (Jóhann Jóhannsson)

Jackie (Mica Levi)

Lion (Hauschka and Dustin O’Halloran)

Nocturnal Animals (Abel Korzeniowski)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2015

The Hateful Eight (Ennio Morricone)

Nominees

Bridge of Spies (Thomas Newman)

The Revenant (Ryuichi Sakamoto and Carsten Nicolai)

Sicario (Jóhann Jóhannsson)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (John Williams)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2014

The Grand Budapest Hotel (Alexandre Desplat)

Nominees

Birdman (Antonio Sánchez)

Interstellar (Hans Zimmer)

The Theory of Everything (Jóhann Jóhannsson)

Under the Skin (Mica Levi)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2013

Gravity (Steven Price)

Nominees

12 Years a Slave (Hans Zimmer)

The Book Thief (John Williams)

Captain Phillips (Henry Jackman)

Saving Mr Banks (Thomas Newman)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2012

Skyfall (Thomas Newman)

Nominees

Anna Karenina (Dario Marianelli)

Argo (Alexandre Desplat)

Life of Pi (Mychael Danna)

Lincoln (John Williams)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2011

The Artist (Ludovic Bource)

Nominees

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)

Hugo (Howard Shore)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (Alberto Iglesias)

War Horse (John Williams)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2010

The King’s Speech (Alexandre Desplat)

Nominees

127 Hours (AR Rahman)

Alice in Wonderland (Danny Elfman)

How to Train your Dragon (John Powell)

Inception (Hans Zimmer)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2009

Up (Michael Giacchino)

Nominees

Avatar (James Horner)

Crazy Heart (T Bone Burnett and Stephen Bruton)

Fantastic Mr Fox (Alexandre Desplat)

Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (Chaz Jankel)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2008

Slumdog Millionaire (AR Rahman)

Nominees

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Alexandre Desplat)

The Dark Knight (James Newton Howard and Hans Zimmer)

Mamma Mia! (Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus)

WALL-E (Thomas Newman)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2007

La Vie en Rose (La môme) (Christopher Gunning)

Nominees

American Gangster (Marc Streitenfeld)

Atonement (Dario Marianelli)

The Kite Runner (Alberto Iglesias)

There Will Be Blood (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2006

Babel (Gustavo Santaolalla)

Nominees

Casino Royale (David Arnold)

Dreamgirls (Henry Krieger)

Happy Feet (John Powell)

The Queen (Alexandre Desplat)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2005

Memoirs of a Geisha (John Williams)

Nominees

Brokeback Mountain (Gustavo Santaolalla)

The Constant Gardener (Alberto Iglesias)

Mrs Henderson Presents (George Fenton)

Walk the Line (T Bone Burnett)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2004

The Motorcycle Diaries (Diarios de motocicleta) (Gustavo Santaolalla)

Nominees

The Aviator (Howard Shore)

The Chorus (Les choristes) (Bruno Coulais)

Finding Neverland (Jan AP Kaczmarek)

Ray (Craig Armstrong)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2003

Cold Mountain (T Bone Burnett and Gabriel Yared)

Nominees

Girl with a Pearl Earring (Alexandre Desplat)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (RZA)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Howard Shore)

Lost in Translation (Brain Reitzell and Kevin Shields)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2002

The Hours (Philip Glass)

Nominees

Catch Me If You Can (John Williams)

Chicago (Fred Ebb, Danny Elfman and John Kander)

Gangs of New York (Howard Shore)

The Pianist (Wojciech Kilar)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2001

Moulin Rouge! (Craig Armstrong and Marius de Vries)

Nominees

Amélie (Le fabuleux destin d’Amélie Poulain) (Yann Tiersen)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Howard Shore)

Mulholland Drive (Angelo Badalamenti)

Shrek (Harry Gregson-Williams and John Powell)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 2000

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Wo hu cang long) (Tan Dun)

Nominees

Almost Famous (Nancy Wilson)

Billy Elliot (Stephen Warbeck)

Gladiator (Lisa Gerrard and Hans Zimmer)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (T Bone Burnett and Carter Burwell)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1999

American Beauty (Thomas Newman)

Nominees

Buena Vista Social Club (Ry Cooder and Nick Gold)

The End of the Affair (Michael Nyman)

The Talented Mr Ripley (Gabriel Yared)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1998

Elizabeth (David Hirschfelder)

Nominees

Hilary and Jackie (Barrington Pheloung)

Saving Private Ryan (John Williams)

Shakespeare in Love (Stephen Warbeck)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1997

Romeo + Juliet (Nellee Hooper, Craig Armstrong and Marius de Vries)

Nominees

The Full Monty (Anne Dudley)

LA Confidential (Jerry Goldsmith)

Titanic (James Horner)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1996

The English Patient (Gabriel Yared)

Nominees

Brassed Off (Trevor Jones)

Evita (Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber)

Shine (David Hirschfelder)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1995

The Postman (Il postino) (Luis Enríquez Bacalov)

Nominees

Braveheart (James Horner)

The Madness of King George (George Fenton)

Sense and Sensibility (Patrick Doyle)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1994

Backbeat (Don Was)

Nominees

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (Guy Gross)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (Richard Rodney Bennett)

The Lion King (Hans Zimmer)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1993

Schindler’s List (John Williams)

Nominees

Aladdin (Alan Menken)

The Piano (Michael Nyman)

Sleepless in Seattle (Marc Shaiman)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1992

Strictly Ballroom (David Hirschfelder)

Nominees

Beauty and the Beast (Howard Ashman and Alan Menken)

Hear My Song (John Altman)

The Last of the Mohicans (Randy Edelman and Trevor Jones)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1991

Cyrano de Bergerac (Jean-Claude Petit)

Nominees

Dances with Wolves (John Barry)

The Silence of the Lambs (Howard Shore)

Thelma & Louise (Hans Zimmer)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1990

Cinema Paradiso (Andrea Morricone and Ennio Morricone)

Nominees

The Fabulous Baker Boys (Dave Grusin)

Memphis Belle (George Fenton)

Postcards from the Edge (Carly Simon)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1989

Dead Poets Society (Maurice Jarre)

Nominees

Dangerous Liaisons (George Fenton)

Mississippi Burning (Trevor Jones)

Working Girl (Carly Simon)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1988

Empire of the Sun (John Williams)

Nominees

Bird (Lennie Niehaus)

The Last Emperor (Ryuichi Sakamoto, David Byrne and Cong Su)

Moonstruck (Dick Hyman)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1987

The Untouchables (Ennio Morricone)

Nominees

Cry Freedom (George Fenton and Jonas Gwangwa)

Hope and Glory (Peter Martin)

Wish You Were Here (Stanley Myers)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1986

The Mission (Ennio Morricone)

Nominees

Out of Africa (John Barry)

A Room with a View (Richard Robbins)

Round Midnight (Herbie Hancock)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1985

Witness (Maurice Jarre)

Nominees

Beverly Hills Cop (Harold Faltermeyer)

The Emerald Forest (Brian Gascoigne and Junior Homrich)

A Passage to India (Maurice Jarre)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1984

Once Upon a Time in America (Ennio Morricone)

Nominees

Carmen (Paco de Lucía)

The Killing Fields (Mike Oldfield)

Paris, Texas (Ry Cooder)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1983

Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence (Ryuichi Sakamoto)

Nominees

Flashdance (Giorgio Moroder)

Local Hero (Mark Knopfler)

An Officer and a Gentleman (Jack Nitzsche)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1982

ET the Extra-Terrestrial (John Williams)

Nominees

Blade Runner (Vangelis)

Gandhi (George Fenton and Ravi Shankar)

Missing (Vangelis)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1981

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (Carl Davis)

Nominees

Arthur (Burt Bacharach)

Chariots of Fire (Vangelis)

Raiders of the Lost Ark (John Williams)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1980

The Empire Strikes Back (John Williams)

Nominees

Breaking Glass (Hazel O’Connor)

Fame (Michael Gore)

Flash Gordon (John Deacon, Brian May, Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and Howard Blake)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1979

Days of Heaven (Ennio Morricone)

Nominees

Alien (Jerry Goldsmith)

Apocalypse Now (Carmine Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola)

Yanks (Richard Rodney Bennett)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1978

Star Wars (John Williams)

Nominees

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (John Williams)

Julia (Georges Delerue)

Saturday Night Fever (Barry Gibb, Maurice Gibb and Robin Gibb)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1977

A Bridge Too Far (John Addison)

Nominees

Equus (Richard Rodney Bennett)

The Spy Who Loved Me (Marvin Hamlisch)

A Star is Born (Paul Williams, Barbra Streisand, Kenny Ascher, Rupert Holmes, Leon Russell, Kenny Loggins, Alan Bergman, Marilyn Bergman, and Donna Weiss)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1976

Taxi Driver (Bernard Herrmann)

Nominees

Bugsy Malone (Paul Williams)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (Jack Nitzsche)

The Slipper and the Rose (Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1975

Jaws and The Towering Inferno (John Williams)

Nominees

The Godfather Part II (Nino Rota)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (David Shire)

The Wind and the Lion (Jerry Goldsmith)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1974

Murder on the Orient Express (Richard Rodney Bennett)

Nominees

Chinatown (Jerry Goldsmith)

Happy New Year (Francis Lai0

Serpico (Mikis Theodorakis)

The Three Muskateers (Michel Legrand)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1973

O Lucky Man! (Alan Price)

Nominees

Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (Bob Dylan)

Sounder (Taj Mahal)

State of Siege (Mikis Theodorakis)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1972

The Godfather (Nino Rota)

Nominees

Lady Caroline Lamb (Richard Rodney Bennett)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Third Ear Band)

Young Winston (Alfred Ralston)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1971

Summer of ’42 (Michel Legrand)

Nominees

Little Big Man (John Hammond)

Shaft (Isaac Hayes)

Traffic (Charles Dumont)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1970

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (Burt Bacharach)

Nominees

Alice’s Restaurant (Arlo Guthrie)

Figures in a Landscape (Richard Rodney Bennett)

The Railway Children (Johnny Douglas)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1969

Z (Mikis Theodorakis)

Nominees

Secret Ceremony (Richard Rodney Bennett)

The Thomas Crown Affair (Michel Legrand)

Women in Love (Georges Delerue)

Best Original Score BAFTA winner, 1968

The Lion in Winter (John Barry)

Nominees

Advertisement

The Charge of the Light Brigade (John Addison)

Live for Life (Francis Lai)

Romeo and Juliet (Nino Rota)