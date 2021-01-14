The Serpent on BBC: who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

The Serpent on BBC follows the true crime story of fraudster and murderer Charles Sobhraj, starring Tahar Rahim as Sobhraj and Jenna Coleman as his girlfriend and co-conspirator Marie-Andrée Leclerc.

Who wrote the music to BBC’s The Serpent?

The soundtrack for BBC’s The Serpent was written by Swiss-British composer Dominik Scherrer, who has previously written for both film and TV. His score to BBC’s The Missing won him a Primetime Emmy nomination, and he has also won Ivor Novello Awards for his scores to Netflix’s Requiem and BBC’s Ripper Street.

As The Serpent is set around the ‘hippie trail’ area in Southeast Asia where Sobhraj committed most of his crimes, composer Dominik Scherrer has included a selection of instruments from the Asian regions in his score.

A lot of people have asked me about all that percussion in the score for #TheSerpent. Here are some of the instruments at one of the Karma Sound Studios sessions. pic.twitter.com/PuivsVaQj7 — Dominik Scherrer (@domscherrer) January 12, 2021

Dominik Scherrer’s score to The Serpent features heavy synths and percussion to add to the ever-growing drama.

Can you buy the soundtrack to BBC’s The Serpent?

The soundtrack to BBC’s The Serpent is not yet available to buy.

Can you stream the soundtrack to BBC’s The Serpent online?

Although you can stream many of the songs featured in The Serpent, Dominik Scherrer’s score to the series is not yet available on streaming platforms.

Where can you watch The Serpent internationally?

The Serpent is available to watch now on the BBC iPlayer for UK audiences, and is anticipated to appear on Netflix later in the year for international audiences.

Watch the trailer for BBC’s The Serpent