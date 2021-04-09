The Woman in the Window on Netflix: who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

Who wrote the score for The Woman in the Window?

The score for The Woman in the Window was written by Danny Elfman. The film was initially planned to be scored by American composing duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, but the pair dropped out of the process in late 2019 after the film’s intended release date was pushed back. Reznor told Revolver Magazine in December 2019 that they decided to ‘bow out’ after the film ‘underwent a transformation after some testing audiences.’

‘There’s no animosity on our end,’ he told Revolver. ‘It’s frustrating when you did that much work and it’s gone. And we were proud – and they were proud – of the movie that it was.’ He referred to their score as ‘avant-garde.’ The pair have gone on to be nominated for two Oscars for Best Original Score this year for their work on the Pixar animation Soul and the Netflix film Mank.

Danny Elfman stepped in after Reznor and Ross left the process. He has previously been nominated for four Academy Awards for his work on Milk, Good Will Hunting, Big Fish and Men in Black.

He describes being intrigued by the mentally unstable protagonist of The Woman in the Window: ‘It makes it much more interesting for me because that just lends itself to the music being also more unbalanced,’ he says. ‘I like to play the score internally from the character’s point of view, so in this case, Amy’s character was a fun one for me to get inside of.’

Elfman worked with the film’s director Joe Wright (Atonement, Pride and Prejudice, Darkest Hour) on his vision for the score. It was the first time the pair had collaborated, with Wright’s previous films having been scored by Dario Marianelli – except Hanna, which was scored by The Chemical Brothers.

Wright wanting the score to The Woman in the Window to be deeply unsettling. ‘We wanted something that was modern and contemporary, yet with a kind of classical reference to the great scores of thrillers in the past, the obvious being Bernard Hermann,’ he says. ‘So we used a combination of orchestra, lots of strings, but with a lot of modern technology as well.

What’s the story of The Woman in the Window?

Netflix’s The Woman in the Window tells the story of Anna Fox (played by Amy Adams), an agoraphobic child psychologist who witnesses a brutal crime.

The film’s cast also features Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell and Julianne Moore.

What novel is The Woman in the Window based on?

The Netflix film The Woman in the Window is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by AJ Finn. It has been adapted by Tracy Letts for the big screen.

AJ Finn is the pen name of Daniel Mallory, an American editor and author.

Can you buy the soundtrack to The Woman in the Window?

Danny Elfman’s original soundtrack for The Woman in the Window is not yet available to buy.

Where can you stream the soundtrack to The Woman in the Window ?

The score is not yet available on streaming platforms.

Where can you watch The Woman in the Window online?

The Woman in the Window is coming to Netflix on 14 May 2021. Subscribe to Netflix now with packages starting at £5.99.

When is The Woman in the Window released?

The Woman in the Window was originally intended to be released in October 2019, a date which was then pushed back to May 2020 for a theatrical relesae, but had to be postponed again due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will now be available to stream on Netflix from 14 May 2021.

