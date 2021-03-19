Who are Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross?

Where are Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross from?

Trent Reznor was born and raised in West Pennsylvania, in the US, while Atticus Ross was born in England. Both live and work in the US.

Were Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross in a band?

If you’re a fan of the rock band Nine Inch Nails (or NIN), then you’ll be more than familiar with Reznor. He founded NIN back in 1989 and Ross actually joined the group in 2016, after a number of years collaborating on film projects. The pair did make music together in the early 2000s, before their film scoring, as part of a group called Tapeworm – though none of the group’s music was ever released. They also started another group in 2009, How To Destroy Angels, which features Reznor’s wife.

Have Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won an Oscar?

Yes! They peaked early, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Score for their first film score, The Social Network. They have received two nominations in 2021 for their scores for David Fincher’s Mank and Pixar’s Soul (the latter of which they share with Jon Batiste).

Have Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won any other awards?

Reznor and Ross recently won a Golden Globe for Soul and received an Emmy for their music for the Watchmen series. They have received BAFTA nominations for both Mank and Soul.

What other films have they written music for?

Atticus Ross actually jointly scored The Book of Eli with his wife and brother, before teaming up with Reznor. Together they’ve enjoyed an ongoing collaboration with the director David Fincher since scoring his Facebook drama The Social Network. They have written the music for films such as The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Patriot’s Day and Bird Box, as well as themes and music for short film, documentary and video games.

Words by Michael Beek