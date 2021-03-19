Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Composers
  3. Who are Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross?
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Who are Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross?

The names may not be that familiar, but since their breakout film score for David Fincher’s The Social Network, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have turned out a steady stream of compelling music for the screen.

Where are Trent Reznor and  Atticus Ross

Published:

Where are Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross from?

Trent Reznor was born and raised in West Pennsylvania, in the US, while Atticus Ross was born in England. Both live and work in the US.

Advertisement

Were Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross in a band?

If you’re a fan of the rock band Nine Inch Nails (or NIN), then you’ll be more than familiar with Reznor. He founded NIN back in 1989 and Ross actually joined the group in 2016, after a number of years collaborating on film projects. The pair did make music together in the early 2000s, before their film scoring, as part of a group called Tapeworm – though none of the group’s music was ever released. They also started another group in 2009, How To Destroy Angels, which features Reznor’s wife.

Have Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won an Oscar?

Yes! They peaked early, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Score for their first film score, The Social Network. They have received two nominations in 2021 for their scores for David Fincher’s Mank and Pixar’s Soul (the latter of which they share with Jon Batiste).

Mank – Original Score (Download)

Have Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won any other awards?

Reznor and Ross recently won a Golden Globe for  Soul and received an Emmy for their music for the Watchmen series. They have received BAFTA nominations for both Mank and Soul.

Soul – Soundtrack Album (CD)

What other films have they written music for?

Atticus Ross actually jointly scored The Book of Eli with his wife and brother, before teaming up with Reznor. Together they’ve enjoyed an ongoing collaboration with the director David Fincher since scoring his Facebook drama The Social Network. They have written the music for films such as The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Patriot’s Day and Bird Box, as well as themes and music for short film, documentary and video games.

The Social Network  (Album Download)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Gone Girl

Top image by Getty Images

Advertisement

Words by Michael Beek

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

Bloodlands on BBC: Who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

Bloodlands on BBC: Who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

The Serpent

The Serpent on BBC: who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

Tenet

Tenet: our guide to Ludwig Göransson’s soundtrack

IMG_0709

‘Stardust’: which Davie Bowie tracks will be used in the soundtrack and who wrote the score?