There is a green hill far away lyrics

Who wrote the hymn 'There is a green hill far away'?

Although the hymn 'There is a green hill far away', written by Cecil Frances Alexander for children, was first published in 1848 it wasn't until it was set to a tune by William Horsley and printed in the 1868 Hymns Ancient and Modern it became popular.

In the USA the hymn is usually sung to the tune "Green Hill" which was composed by the gospel composer George C. Stebbins.

The hymn is usually sung during Passiontide (the last two weeks of Lent)

Cecil Frances Alexander also wrote the hymn 'All things bright and beautiful' and the carol carol ‘Once in Royal David’s City‘

What are the lyrics to 'There is a green hill far away'?

There is a green hill far away,

Without a city wall,

Where the dear Lord was crucified

Who died to save us all.

We may not know, we cannot tell,

What pains he had to bear,

But we believe it was for us

He hung and suffered there.

He died that we might be forgiven,

He died to make us good;

That we might go at last to heaven,

Saved by his precious Blood.

There was no other good enough

To pay the price of sin;

He only could unlock the gate

Of heaven, and let us in.

O dearly, dearly has he loved,

And we must love him too,

And trust in his redeeming Blood,

And try his works to do.

