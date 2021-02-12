Who wrote the hymn ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’?

Hymn writer and poet Cecil Frances Alexander wrote the lyrics for the hymn ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’ in around 1848 and it was first published in her hymnbook for children, Hymns for Little Children. She also wrote the carol ‘Once in Royal David’s City‘

The hymn’s second line, ‘All creatures great and small‘, is famously used as the name of the popular television series about vet James Heriot.

Who composed the music for the hymn ‘All things bright and beautiful’

The hymn is most commonly sung to a tune composed by William Henry Monk (Monk also composed the tune ‘Eventide’ which is mostly associated with the hymn ‘Abide with Me‘. Another popular tune associated with the hymn is ‘Royal Oak’, which was adapted from a 17th-century English folk tune, ‘The 29th of May’; a song that celebrates the restoration of the monarchy in 1660.

What are the lyrics to ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’? All things bright and beautiful,

All creatures great and small,

All things wise and wonderful,

The Lord God made them all.



Each little flower that opens,

Each little bird that sings,

He made their glowing colours,

He made their tiny wings. All things bright … The rich man in his castle,

The poor man at his gate,

God made them, high and lowly,

And ordered their estate. All things bright …

The purple headed mountain,

The river running by,

The sunset and the morning,

That brightens up the sky;

All things bright …

The cold wind in the winter,

The pleasant summer sun,

The ripe fruits in the garden,−

He made them every one:

All things bright …



The tall trees in the greenwood,

The meadows where we play,

The rushes by the water,

We gather every day;

All things bright …



He gave us eyes to see them,

And lips that we might tell,

How great is God Almighty,

Who has made all things well.