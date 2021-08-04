Vivo soundtrack: who wrote the music to the Netflix animated film and can you buy the soundtrack?

Vivo is set to dazzle audiences with its musical pizzazz and adventurous spirit – not least because of the now cult status of its creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man behind Hamilton and In the Heights. Vivo is an animated musical comedy film for kids and families, heading straight to Netflix. You’ll hear Miranda-esque Latino rap, as well as vibrant Latin rhythms and orchestrations.

What’s the film about?

Vivo is the brainchild of Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the story of a Cuban kinkajou (a rainforest honey bear) Vivo, who sets out on an adventure to deliver a song to his owner’s long-lost love. Vivo is joined by Gabi, his energetic sidekick.

Vivo cast

Vivo: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Rosa: Zoe Saldaña

Andrés: Juan de Marcos

Dancarino: Brian Tyree Henry

Lutador: Michael Rooker

Valentina: Nicole Byer

Gabi: Ynairaly Simo

Marta: Gloria Estefan

Who wrote the soundtrack to Vivo?

The original songs featured in Vivo are written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the composer behind the ever-popular Broadway musicals, Hamilton and In the Heights, for which he has previously been awarded a Pulitzer Prize, two Laurence Olivier Awards, three Tony Awards, three Grammy Awards and an Emmy Award. He stars, executive produces and provides eleven songs for Vivo.

Although it was Miranda who wrote the songs to Vivo, the score was written by Alex Lacamoire, the film’s composer and executive music director, who was also the executive music director on The Greatest Showman and has Tony and Grammy Awards to his name. He has worked as arranger, composer and orchestrators behind the scenes in the theatre and film industries, as well as conducting and acting as music director of several leading Broadway musicals.

Lacamoire and Miranda are recurring collaborators. Lacamoire was music director and orchestrator of Miranda’s In the Heights, when it ran both on and off-Broadway. He also collaborated with Miranda on Bring It On: The Musical, for which he wrote orchestrations. In Miranda’s greatest stage success, Hamilton, Lacamoire held the role of music director, orchestrator and conductor while it was on Broadway.

In the Heights was recently adapted into a film.

The concept for Vivo was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s, who initially pitched the film to DreamWorks Animation in 2010 but the project was scrapped due to company restructures in 2015. A year later, it was picked up by Sony Pictures Animation who started work on the film.

Miranda is also the executive producer on the film, along with Laurence Mark and Louis Koo Tin Lok.

Where can you stream the soundtrack to Vivo?

The soundtrack to Vivo is not yet available on streaming platforms, with the exception of ‘Keep the Beat’, which has been released as a single.

It is now available to stream on Spotify.

Can you buy the soundtrack to Vivo?

The soundtrack to Vivo is not yet available to buy, but we will update you if and when it becomes available.

Where can you watch Vivo online?

Vivo will be available to watch online worldwide on Netflix from 6 August 2021.

It was initially intended to receive a theatrical release, which was continually delayed until April 2021 when Sony announced its cancellation and licensed the film rights to Netflix.

Watch an exclusive clip for Vivo

Watch the trailer for Vivo