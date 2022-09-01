Who wrote the hymn 'All People that on Earth do Dwell'?

A favourite hymn of Queen Elizabeth II 'All People that on Earth do Dwell' was written by Scotsman William Kethe in the 16th century after he was inspired by Psalm 100. Protestant Kethe fled to the continent during the prosecution of protestants in the reign of Queen Mary I.

The hymn was sung at the coronation Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 as well as other royal occasions and celebrations.

Who composed the tune?

The hymn 'All People that on Earth do Dwell' is usually sung to the tune now known as the 'Old 100th', thought to be composed by Louis Bourgeois ( c. 1510 – c. 1560).

What are the lyrics to 'All people that on earth do dwell'?

All people that on earth do dwell,

sing to the Lord with cheerful voice.

Serve him with joy, his praises tell,

come now before him and rejoice!

2 Know that the Lord is God indeed;

he formed us all without our aid.

We are the flock he comes to feed,

the sheep who by his hand were made.

3 O enter then his gates with joy,

within his courts his praise proclaim.

Let thankful songs your tongues employ.

O bless and magnify his name.

4 Trust that the Lord our God is good,

his mercy is forever sure.

His faithfulness at all times stood

and shall from age to age endure.