Who wrote they hymn 'For all the Saints, who from their labor rest'

Anglican Bishop of Wakefield, William Walsham How wrote the processional hymn 'For all the Saints, who from their labor rest' in 1864. How was particularly famous for his work in the London slums and among the factory workers in west Yorkshire. A processional hymn is, just as it sounds, designed to be sung during the procession of clergy, usually at the star of a christian service.

The hymn is usually sung to a tune by Vaughan-Williams called Sine Nomine

'For all the Saints, who from their labor rest' lyrics

For all the saints who from their labors rest,

who thee by faith before the world confessed,

thy name, O Jesus, be forever blest.

Alleluia! Alleluia!

2 Thou wast their rock, their fortress, and their might;

thou, Lord, their captain in the well-fought fight;

thou, in the darkness dread, their one true light.

Alleluia! Alleluia!

3 Oh, may thy soldiers, faithful, true, and bold

fight as the saints who nobly fought of old

and win with them the victor's crown of gold.

Alleluia! Alleluia!

4 Oh, blest communion, fellowship divine!

We feebly struggle, they in glory shine;

yet all are one in thee, for all are thine.

Alleluia! Alleluia!

5 And when the fight is fierce, the warfare long,

steals on the ear the distant triumph song,

and hearts are brave again and arms are strong.

Alleluia! Alleluia!

6 The golden evening brightens in the west;

soon, soon to faithful warriors cometh rest;

sweet is the calm of paradise the blest.

Alleluia! Alleluia!

7 But, lo! there breaks a yet more glorious day;

the saints triumphant rise in bright array;

the King of glory passes on his way.

Alleluia! Alleluia!

8 From earth's wide bounds, from ocean's farthest coast,

through gates of pearl streams in the countless host,

singing to Father, Son, and Holy Ghost,

Alleluia! Alleluia!

Top image by Stephen B Calvert Clariosophic/creative commons