What are the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne?

The poem Auld Lang Syne was written by the Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1788, although the phrase had been used in other poems before Burns put pen to paper, including one by James Watson. it is set to the tune of an old folk song

Auld lang syne can be translated as ‘old long since’ and the first line of the chorus as ‘for the sake of old times’

Should auld acquaintance be forgot

And never brought to mind?

Should auld acquaintance be forgot

And days of auld lang syne?

*

For auld lang syne, my dear

For auld lang syne

We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet

For days of auld lang syne

*

We twa hae run about the braes

And pu’d the gowans fine

But we’ve wander’d mony a weary fit

Sin days of auld lang syne

*

We twa hae paidl’d i’ the burn

Frae morning sun till dine

But seas between us braid hae roar’d

Sin days of auld lang syne

*

For auld lang syne, my dear

For auld lang syne

We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet

For days of auld lang syne

*

And surely ye’ll be your pint-stowp

And surely I’ll be mine

And we’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet

For auld lang syne

*

And there’s a hand, my trusty fiere

And gie’s a hand o’ thine

And we’ll tak a right gude-willy waught

For auld lang syne

*

For auld lang syne, my dear

For auld lang syne

We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet

For auld lang syne

*

For auld lang syne, my dear

For auld lang syne

We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet

For auld lang syne