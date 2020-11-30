Accessibility Links

  4. What are the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne?

What are the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne?

Here are the lyrics to the popular song, Auld Lang Syne, often sung at New Year celebrations

Who wrote Auld Lang Syne?

The poem Auld Lang Syne was written by the Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1788, although the phrase had been used in other poems before Burns put pen to paper, including one by James Watson. it is set to the tune of an old folk song

What does ‘auld lang syne’ mean?

Auld lang syne can be translated as ‘old long since’ and the first line of the chorus as ‘for the sake of old times’

Should auld acquaintance be forgot
And never brought to mind?
Should auld acquaintance be forgot
And days of auld lang syne?
*
For auld lang syne, my dear
For auld lang syne
We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet
For days of auld lang syne
*
We twa hae run about the braes
And pu’d the gowans fine
But we’ve wander’d mony a weary fit
Sin days of auld lang syne
*
We twa hae paidl’d i’ the burn
Frae morning sun till dine
But seas between us braid hae roar’d
Sin days of auld lang syne
*
For auld lang syne, my dear
For auld lang syne
We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet
For days of auld lang syne
*
And surely ye’ll be your pint-stowp
And surely I’ll be mine
And we’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet
For auld lang syne
*
And there’s a hand, my trusty fiere
And gie’s a hand o’ thine
And we’ll tak a right gude-willy waught
For auld lang syne
*
For auld lang syne, my dear
For auld lang syne
We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet
For auld lang syne
*
For auld lang syne, my dear
For auld lang syne
We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet
For auld lang syne
Top image by Getty Images
