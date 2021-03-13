What are the lyrics to ‘Guide me, o thou great redeemer’ (‘Bread of Heaven’)?

When was ‘Guide me, o thou great redeemer’ written and composed?

Famous Welsh hymn writer William Williams wrote the Welsh hymn ‘Arglwydd, arwain trwy’r anialwch’ (Lord, lead me through the wilderness), in around 1762. Less than 10 years later it was translated into English by Peter Williams and became known as ‘Guide me, o thou great redeemer’. It is set to the tune Cwm Rhondda, written by John Hughes in 1905.

The hymn is often known as ‘Bread of heaven’ because the line is repeated in the English version. The tune is also known Wales’s second national anthem (behind ‘Land of My Fathers‘) and is often performed at national events.

The hymn was also sung at both Diana Princess of Wales’s funeral and the Queen Mother’s funeral, as well as the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

Did you know William Williams also wrote the hymn ‘Gloria in Excelsis‘?

What are the English lyrics to ‘Guide me, o thou great redeemer’ (‘Bread of Heaven’)?