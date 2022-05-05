Who write the hymn ‘Rejoice, the Lord is King’ and who composed the music?

Hymn writer and co-founder of the Methodist Church Charles Wesley wrote the hymn ‘Rejoice, the Lord is King’ in 1746. Wesley wrote over 6,000 hymn during his lifetime including ‘Hark the herald angels sing‘ (one of the best Christmas carols ever.) and ‘Love Divine, All Loves Excelling

The hymn is usually sung to music composed by John Darwall in 1770 for Psalm 148.

What are the lyrics to ‘Rejoice, the Lord is King’

1 Rejoice, the Lord is King:

Your Lord and King adore!

Rejoice, give thanks and sing,

And triumph evermore.

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

2 Jesus, the Savior, reigns,

The God of truth and love;

When He has purged our stains,

He took his seat above;

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

3 His kingdom cannot fail,

He rules o’er earth and heav’n;

The keys of death and hell

Are to our Jesus giv’n:

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

4 Rejoice in glorious hope!

Our Lord and judge shall come

And take His servants up

To their eternal home:

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

