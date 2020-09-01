Accessibility Links

  4. What does it mean if you have perfect pitch?

What does it mean if you have perfect pitch?

Michael Beek explains what is meant by having perfect pitch

what is perfect pitch

Having ‘perfect pitch’ is a musician’s dream. Also referred to as ‘absolute pitch’, it means someone is able to sing or play any given musical note without needing to hear it first for reference. It also means any note can be identified upon hearing it.

Though people can learn methods to attain something close to it, perfect pitch is widely regarded as a natural ability which is hard-wired at birth.

Pitch refers to how high or low a musical note is.

Top image by Getty Images

