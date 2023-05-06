The Ascension Choir is a handpicked gospel choir especially brought together for the Coronation of King Charles III on the 6 May. Gospel music also featured, of course, in the wedding of Prince Harry and Megan.

Who is in the Ascension choir?

The Ascension Choir will feature singers from the Kingdom Choir, a Christian gospel group based in the south-east of England.

The choir will feature eight voices: four girls and four boys.

What will the Ascension Choir be singing at the Coronation?

The Ascension Choir will sing the second of two pieces specially composed by Debbie Wiseman as one of the 12 Coronation commissions - works commissioned by some of today's finest British composers, especially for the big day.

Debbie's contribution is in two parts. The first of the two pieces, ‘Alleluia (O Clap your Hands)’, uses the words from Psalm 47, verses 1 and 2, and will be performed by the Westminster Abbey Choir and their organist.

The second part, ‘Alleluia (O Sing Praises)', uses the words from Psalm 47, verses 6 and 7, and will be performed by the Ascension Choir.