As well as being a grand ceremonial showcase and an event of great historical importance for Britain, today's Coronation will also feature an impressive array of performers from the classical music world.

Who will we see on our screens at Westminster Abbey?

Who is performing at the Coronation?

The Choir of Westminster Abbey have form in singing at ceremonial occasions: their history dates back 700 years, and they have sung at many a coronation and other grand state occasion during that time.

Westminster Abbey Choir

They will be kept busy today, singing anthems plus some of the 12 Coronation commissions.

Who is in the Westminster Abbey Choir?

Membership is made of up to 30 boys, all of them attending the Abbey's own boarding choir school, plus 12 professional adult singers, known as Lay Vicars. Westminster Abbey Choir is one of the UK's best and most prestigious cathedral and abbey choirs.

The musical programme at the Coronation itself will be directed by Andrew Nethsingha, organist and Master of the Choristers of Westminster Abbey.

The Coronation Orchestra

This specially formed orchestra will perform the various orchestral pieces to feature. They will begin ‘Brighter Visions Shine Afar’, a short overture composed by Judith Weir, Master of The King’s Music, which will kick off the pre-service performance.

The Coronation Orchestra has been formed from members of the various orchestras for whom Charles acted as patron while Prince of Wales. These include the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Philharmonia, English Chamber Orchestra, BBC National Orchestra of Wales and Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

Bryn Terfel, tenor

Wales' most famous tenor and an opera singer of many decades' standing, Bryn will be performing a 'Coronation Kyrie' by a fellow Welshman, the composer Paul Mealor. This will be the first time that a Welsh language piece has been performed at a British Coronation.

Bryn will be joined by the Choir of Westminster Abbey for this performance.

Sir Antonio Pappano

The English-Italian conductor Sir Antonio Pappano, has got the prestigious job of conducting the Coronation Orchestra today. Currently music director at the Royal Opera House, Pappano will replace Simon Rattle as Chief Conductor of London Symphony Orchestra in September 2024.

Alis Huws, harp

Alis (pictured top) is not just a harpist: she is the Royal Harpist. This means, of course, that she has a special role at the Coronation. Charles reinstated the role of Royal Harpist in 2000, and all Royal Harpists since have been Welsh.

Alis will be performing Sir Karl Jenkins’ ‘Tros y Garreg (Crossing the Stone)’. Reflecting the King’s long-standing support of Welsh culture, the piece is a new arrangement of Jenkins’ setting of a Welsh folk song, and uses a combination of harp and strings.

Sir John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

The acclaimed conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner will be conducting the pre-coronation service concert, also being held at Westminster Abbey.Gardiner will be conducting two of the ensembles he founded: the Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists.

Reginald Mobley, countertenor

The American countertenor will be performing alongside Sir John Eliot Gardiner and the Monteverdi Choir. Look out for Mobley, also, at the 2023 BBC Proms.

Reginald Mobley. Pic: Richard Dumas

Pretty Yende, soprano

The South African soprano will perform the piece 'Sacred Fire' by composer Sarah Class during the pre-coronation performance.

Sarah is a composer of both classical and film music, and was asked by Charles to compose an anthem for his Terra Carta environmental initiative. ‘Sacred Fire’, the result, uses music and Biblical imagery to evoke a bridge between the angelic and human realms.

Alis Huws pic: Getty Images