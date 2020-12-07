What is the Vienna New Year’s Day concert?

The famous Vienna New Year’s Day concert takes place on – surprise, surprise – 1 January at the Austrian capital’s Musikverein concert hall. Performed by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the best orchestras in the world, it begins at 11.15pm and is broadcast on TV across the world.

What music does the Vienna New Year’s Day concert include?

The programme every year consists largely of familiar waltzes, polkas and other dances by the Strauss family – especially Johann Strauss I and Johann Strauss II – but also includes other composers. Today, Johann Strauss II’s much-loved Blue Danube Waltz always features as one of the encores.

When was the first Vienna New Year’s Day concert?

Ironically, the first ever Vienna New Year’s Day Concert took place not on 1 January but on 31 December, 1939, when it was intended primarily as a wartime morale-booster. Clemens Krauss conducted the music on that occasion and continued to lead the majority of the concerts until 1954. At that point, it was taken over by violinist and conductor Willi Boskovsky, who, from 1955-79, played a large part in making it the much-loved occasion that it has become today.

Today, famous maestros from across the world take it in turn to enjoy the spotlight of what is one of the most popular events in the musical calendar. And for those who want to relive the action once 1 January is past, a recording of each year’s concert is quickly released.

Who has conducted the Vienna New Year’s Day concert throughout its history?

Clemens Krauss: 1939, 1941–1945, 1948–1954

Josef Krips: 1946–1947

Willi Boskovsky: 1955–1979

Lorin Maazel: 1980–1986, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2005

Herbert von Karajan: 1987

Claudio Abbado: 1988, 1991

Carlos Kleiber: 1989, 1992

Zubin Mehta: 1990, 1995, 1998, 2007, 2015

Riccardo Muti: 1993, 1997, 2000, 2004, 2018, 2021

Nikolaus Harnoncourt: 2001, 2003

Seiji Ozawa: 2002

Mariss Jansons: 2006, 2012, 2016

Georges Prêtre: 2008, 2010

Daniel Barenboim: 2009, 2014

Franz Welser-Möst: 2011, 2013

Gustavo Dudamel: 2017

Christian Thielemann: 2019

Andris Nelsons: 2020

Is the 2021 Vienna New Year’s Concert going ahead?

The 2021 Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s Concert is indeed going ahead on 1 January, conducted by Riccardo Muti in the Golden Hall of the Vienna Musikverein. This is the conductor’s sixth New Year’s Concert with the orchestra. As usual, the concert will be broadcast in over 90 countries, but this year there will be no live audience in the hall.

What is the programme for the 2021 Vienna New Year’s Concert?

Franz von Suppè: Fatinitza March

Johann Strauss Jr.: Schallwellen (Sound Waves), Waltz, op. 148

Niko Polka, op. 228

Josef Strauss: Ohne Sorgen (Without a Care), Fast Polka, op. 271

Carl Zeller: Grubenlichter (Davy Lamps), Waltz

Karl Millöcker: In Saus und Braus (Living It Up), Galop

— INTERVAL —

Franz von Suppè: Overture to “Poet and Peasant”

Karl Komzák: Bad’ner Mad’ln (Girls of Baden), Waltz, op. 257

Josef Strauss: Margherita Polka, op. 244

Johann Strauss, Sr.: Venetian Galop, op. 74

Johann Strauss Jr.: Frühlingsstimmen (Voices of Spring), Waltz, op. 410

In the Krapfenwaldl, Polka française, op. 336

New Melodies Quadrille. op. 254

Emperor Waltz, op. 437

Tempestuous in Love and Dance, Fast Polka, op. 393