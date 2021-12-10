Who wrote the lyrics to the hymn ‘When I Survey the Wondrous Cross’ and who composed the music?

Minister and popular hymn writer Isaac Watts wrote the hymn, ‘When I Survey the Wondrous Cross’ in 1707. At the time it was seen as revolutionary as prior to this hymns were usually paraphrased biblical texts, or psalms, although r=the hymn still does contain some biblical phrasing.

What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘When I Survey the Wondrous Cross’?

When I survey the wond’rous Cross

On which the Prince of Glory dy’d,

My richest Gain I count but Loss,

And pour Contempt on all my Pride.

2. Forbid it, Lord, that I should boast,

Save in the Death of Christ my God:

All the vain Things that charm me most,

I sacrifice them to his Blood.

3. See from his Head, his Hands, his Feet,

Sorrow and Love flow mingled down!

Did e’er such Love and Sorrow meet?

Or Thorns compose so rich a Crown?

4. His dying Crimson, like a Robe,

Spreads o’er his Body on the Tree;

Then I am dead to all the Globe,

And all the Globe is dead to me.

5. Were the whole Realm of Nature mine,

That were a Present far too small;

Love so amazing, so divine,

Demands my Soul, my Life, my All.

Top image: Getty Images