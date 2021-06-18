Where’d You Go, Bernadette soundtrack: who wrote the music to the novel’s film adaptation?

Where’d You Go, Bernadette, the comedy-drama film starring Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig, tells the story of successful former architect Bernadette Fox, who suddenly disappears without a trace. Her family set off on an adventure to try and find out where she might be.

Who wrote the soundtrack to Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

The soundtrack to the Where’d You Go, Bernadette film adaptation was written by American composer and bandleader Graham Reynolds.

Reynolds has also written scores to several films by Where’d You Go, Bernadette director Richard Linklater, including A Scanner Darkly (2006), Bernie (2001), Up to Speed (2012) and Before Midnight (2013). He has also written scores for silent films, theatre and dance.

Reynold’s score for Where’d You Go, Bernadette combines traditional orchestral instruments with electronic effects. Piano and strings are used most prominently in the score.

Where can you stream the soundtrack to Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Graham Reynolds’s score to Where’d You Go, Bernadette is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

Can you buy the soundtrack to Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

You can buy the soundtrack to download from iTunes and Amazon.

Track listing: Where’d You Go, Bernadette soundtrack

1. Welcome to Antarctica

2. Seattle

3. Sleeping

4. Blackberry Abatement Specialist

5. Mudslide Aftermath

6. Medicine Cabinet

7. 18 Miracles

8. Ice Cream Rescue

9. Invisible Cosmic Rays

10. Jingle Bells

11. Gone

12. Home From School

13. I’m Talking To You, Aren’t I?

14. Why Do You Always Set It So High?

15. Storm Tossed

16. I’m a Ghost

17. Dad, I’ve Made a Decision

18. Crochet and Icebergs

19. Welcome to Port Lockroy

20. Palmer Station

21. You Can Go

22. Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Is Where’d You Go, Bernadette based on a book?

The film adaptation of Where’d You Go, Bernadette is based on the novel of the same name by Maria Semple. The novel is ‘epistolary’, which means the story is told through a series of documents, in this case emails, memos and transcripts.

Where can you watch Where’d You Go, Bernadette online?

Where’d You Go, Bernadette is now available to watch on Sky Cinema Premiere and Amazon Prime.

Watch the trailer for Where’d You Go, Bernadette